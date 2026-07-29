Quote Of The Day By Nicole Kidman: 'Don't Think Ahead To Something...'

Nicole Mary Kidman was born on June 20, 1967 in Honolulu, Hawaii and spent the earliest years of her life in Washington D.C. where her father, Anthony Kidman, did breast cancer research. Anthony and his wife Janelle Kidman eventually raised their two daughters, including Nicole's younger sister Antonia Kidman, in their native Sydney, Australia. Young Nicole got her first role, a sheep, in a school Christmas pageant.

A high school dropout, Nicole focused on the arts before her breakout role in the beloved 1983 Australian Christmas movie, "Bush Christmas." A robust career in the Australian film industry followed, until she transitioned to Hollywood with "Days of Thunder" where she met her first husband, Tom Cruise. They would star in two films together during their marriage: Ron Howard's "Far and Away" and "Eyes Wide Shut" directed by Stanley Kubrick. The couple raised their two adopted children together — Connor and Isabella Cruise — before their 2001 divorce.

Nicole built a critically acclaimed filmography, starring as Satine in "Moulin Rouge!" in 2001, for which she earned her first Best Actress Oscar nomination in 2002. A year later she won in the same category for her work in "The Hours." She's been nominated three other times, for her roles in "Rabbit Hole," "Lion," and "Being the Ricardos." Nicole eventually transitioned into television and has received four Emmy nominations, winning for her work on "Big Little Lies" and nominated as a producer for the 2026 comedy "Margo's Got Money Troubles." She and her second husband, Keith Urban, have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and finalized their divorce in 2026 after 19 years of marriage. She's clearly lived many lives within her own, so it's no surprise Kidman's hard-earned wisdom is featured as our quote of the day.