Matthew Broderick Made Ferris Bueller's Day Off A Timeless Classic By Avoiding This 'Danger'
The 1986 teen comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is an era-defining classic, not to mention the absolute epitome of adolescent wish fulfillment. Who among us never dreamed about being able to ditch school, spend the day with our best friends doing whatever we wanted, and, most importantly, get away with all of it scot-free? However, going into the film, lead actor and '80s heartthrob Matthew Broderick was all too aware of the fact that playing a character like Ferris Bueller can be something of a tightrope walk. After all, when your character's whole schtick is being a bit of a delinquent and never facing any consequences, it's easy to cross the line from "charming" to "annoying." Fortunately, Broderick had a foolproof plan to prevent Ferris from falling into that trap.
Broderick, who's changed quite a bit since first embodying Ferris Bueller four decades ago, opened up about how he approached the performance during a July 2026 interview with The Guardian. "I thought Ferris shouldn't seem to be trying too hard, that things came easy to him. I wanted to be a little cool and aloof," the actor said. He continued, "We didn't want him to be somebody you wanted to punch in the face. That's always the danger with guys who get away with everything." Broderick also explained how test screenings informed the final version of Ferris that the general public saw. More specifically, he recalled a scene where the character gets a little too pushy not playing well. "[O]ne young woman's feedback was that she didn't like Ferris because 'he'd make me do things I don't want to do' so they got rid of a scene where I try to get Sloane [Mia Sara] not to go back home and keep hanging out having fun," Broderick shared.
Why 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' still resonates 40 years later
June 2026 officially marked 40 years since "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" originally released in theaters, and the film still clearly has a place in people's hearts and minds — even if not everyone in the film necessarily had the best time making it. And while Matthew Broderick certainly looks back on the production fondly, even he isn't entirely sure why it's endured across the generations the way it has. That said, he does have some ideas. "I guess people want a day off, you know?" Broderick said during an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in September 2025. "It hit something deep in people. I don't know what it is, but, honestly, it did."
Of course, there may be other reasons why the movie doesn't feel particularly dated in the 2020s, despite being made smack in the middle of the 1980s. In his aforementioned 2026 interview with The Guardian, Broderick speculated that "Ferris Bueller" might not have endured the way it has if he and co-star Alan Ruck weren't so nondescript in their hairstyles. "Given the date the film was made, had we been able to, we might've both had crazy mullets, in which case, it would not have become a timeless classic," he said.
That's not the only thing Broderick appears to have been correct about. Audiences also generally seem to agree that it's the actor's effortlessly charismatic performance as Ferris Bueller himself that has prevented most viewers from turning against the character. As one Reddit user wrote in a 2021 thread debating the film, "There's a reason they cast Matthew Broderick in the role; his natural likability and charisma is to let you like a character who, in another actor's hands, would have been an insufferable a**hole."