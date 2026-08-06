Matthew Broderick Made Ferris Bueller's Day Off A Timeless Classic By Avoiding This 'Danger'

The 1986 teen comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is an era-defining classic, not to mention the absolute epitome of adolescent wish fulfillment. Who among us never dreamed about being able to ditch school, spend the day with our best friends doing whatever we wanted, and, most importantly, get away with all of it scot-free? However, going into the film, lead actor and '80s heartthrob Matthew Broderick was all too aware of the fact that playing a character like Ferris Bueller can be something of a tightrope walk. After all, when your character's whole schtick is being a bit of a delinquent and never facing any consequences, it's easy to cross the line from "charming" to "annoying." Fortunately, Broderick had a foolproof plan to prevent Ferris from falling into that trap.

Broderick, who's changed quite a bit since first embodying Ferris Bueller four decades ago, opened up about how he approached the performance during a July 2026 interview with The Guardian. "I thought Ferris shouldn't seem to be trying too hard, that things came easy to him. I wanted to be a little cool and aloof," the actor said. He continued, "We didn't want him to be somebody you wanted to punch in the face. That's always the danger with guys who get away with everything." Broderick also explained how test screenings informed the final version of Ferris that the general public saw. More specifically, he recalled a scene where the character gets a little too pushy not playing well. "[O]ne young woman's feedback was that she didn't like Ferris because 'he'd make me do things I don't want to do' so they got rid of a scene where I try to get Sloane [Mia Sara] not to go back home and keep hanging out having fun," Broderick shared.