One Detail Put Cheryl Burke On The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Worst-Dressed List
Former "Dancing With the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke could fill a museum with all of her custom costumes created over Burke's 26-season run on the hit reality competition show. Her flashy yet flexible sense of style has certainly translated into other public appearances too, albeit to varying degrees of success. The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards had its fair share of worst-dressed looks, and Burke's red fishnet number was sadly among them. The look was quite flattering, showing off the dancer's toned arms and legs, while the bright red shade emphasized the warm glow of her tan. However, while Burke looked beautiful, some key styling errors dragged the entire look down with them. Monochrome ensembles can be eye-catching, but this particular combo of a red jumpsuit, matching red fishnet overlay, and matching stilettos couldn't manage to stand out against the red carpet.
The gaping in the heels also shattered the "sockboot" illusion the "DWTS" alum was clearly going for, popularized by brands like Balenciaga and their iconic "Knife Boots." In a YouTube video vlogging her prep for and arrival at the event, Burke emphasized how she desperately needed a stylist because, "I am naturally going to pick something out that I would wear as a dancer." Considering her first impression of this outfit was that it was "so different for me," we have to commend her for taking a bold risk, even if it did fall flat. Some variance in texture, like sparkles, or even the original heels she wore during the fitting itself would have helped to add some much-needed dimension to this ensemble.
Cheryl Burke has been forging a new identity after leaving 'Dancing With the Stars'
After spending so long in the public eye, Cheryl Burke was bound to transform and change over the years. Her departure from "Dancing with the Stars" obviously wasn't an easy one, with Burke acknowledging to E! News in 2022, "There is wear and tear, but also, my heart is telling me to see what else is out there. We are human and we evolve. I do. At least I would like to say that I am a work in progress forever." The professional dancer elaborated further, "I do know, though, that this is not the end of my career and I want to be able to see what else is out there. And 'Dancing with the Stars,' the schedule is so intense. I've got so many projects that I've been working on." One of which was her iHeartRadio podcast, "Burke In The Game," which seemingly ended after a single season in 2022.
It was a rough year all 'round, as the launch both coincided with and then chronicled her journey processing Cheryl Burke's sad divorce from Matthew Lawrence. However, that was by no means the last we've heard from her, as she launched another, more highly active podcast, "Sex, Lies, and Spraytans," in 2023. Focused on embodying being single and getting back in the dating game, "DWTS" fans didn't see her for three years before Cheryl Burke's seemingly unrecognizable transformation brought an onslaught of body-shaming. While the "Dance Moms" alum was quick to clap back against the Ozempic accusations, it's important to note how grief, stepping away from an athletic career, and simply getting older are all appearance-altering factors that Burke boldly wears on her sleeve.