One Detail Put Cheryl Burke On The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Worst-Dressed List

Former "Dancing With the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke could fill a museum with all of her custom costumes created over Burke's 26-season run on the hit reality competition show. Her flashy yet flexible sense of style has certainly translated into other public appearances too, albeit to varying degrees of success. The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards had its fair share of worst-dressed looks, and Burke's red fishnet number was sadly among them. The look was quite flattering, showing off the dancer's toned arms and legs, while the bright red shade emphasized the warm glow of her tan. However, while Burke looked beautiful, some key styling errors dragged the entire look down with them. Monochrome ensembles can be eye-catching, but this particular combo of a red jumpsuit, matching red fishnet overlay, and matching stilettos couldn't manage to stand out against the red carpet.

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The gaping in the heels also shattered the "sockboot" illusion the "DWTS" alum was clearly going for, popularized by brands like Balenciaga and their iconic "Knife Boots." In a YouTube video vlogging her prep for and arrival at the event, Burke emphasized how she desperately needed a stylist because, "I am naturally going to pick something out that I would wear as a dancer." Considering her first impression of this outfit was that it was "so different for me," we have to commend her for taking a bold risk, even if it did fall flat. Some variance in texture, like sparkles, or even the original heels she wore during the fitting itself would have helped to add some much-needed dimension to this ensemble.