The Three Identities Mayim Bialik Relies On To Balance Her Personal & Professional Lives

Mayim Bialik may forever be known as the face of Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory," but the actor has shown remarkable range in the little corner of the industry she's quietly made her own. A sitcom kid, a neuroscientist matching wits with Sheldon Cooper, a "Jeopardy!" host, and a successful podcast host, is a resume anyone would envy. Through it all, Bialik says one role has always stayed at the top: being a mom.

While starring on "The Big Bang Theory," Bialik wrote an essay for Today, wherein she broke her life into three distinct selves. One was the mother at home. The other was the on-set professional. Last came the camera-ready glamour girl. In her telling, the first one was the truest of the bunch, and it came naturally. In fact, such was her dedication to that particular role of a lifetime that she clocked in to play Amy, pumped breast milk in her dressing room, and checked in at home between scenes. She even kept a wallet photo of her two boys, along with a treasured note in which her then-5-year-old apologized that her job was boring and told her he missed her.

Bialik got her big break in a classic '80s tearjerker, and maintains that dealing with the glamour version was a challenge. The version in full makeup who materialized for industry parties was hopeless at parenting. "Glamour Mayim is high maintenance," she wrote. Even the boys found that persona a little off-putting, with one bursting into tears at an unfamiliar hairstyle and the other observing that she didn't smell like herself.