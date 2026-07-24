Not Blossom: Mayim Bialik Got Her Big Break In This Classic '80s Tearjerker

Welcome to The Big Break, a column where The List staff looks back at how this week's headline-grabbing star made their claim to fame.

Of all of the most memorable and popular sitcoms airing in the late 2000s, "The Big Bang Theory" stands apart for so many different reasons. Revered for its nerdy-first sarcastic comedy, loveable characters played by talented actors are truly the heart of the series. Mayim Bialik made her first appearance as Amy Farrah Fowler during the Season 3 finale, but she had been working in Hollywood decades before the show's premiere.

While she was most known for her leading role in the '90s sitcom "Blossom" (which was referenced in the first season of "The Big Bang Theory" ahead of Bialik's casting), her big break had been a captivating role two years prior. Playing the 11-year-old version of Bette Midler's character, C.C., in the 1988 drama "Beaches," the young actor found herself in her most captivating role yet.

Bialik has had quite the transformation since this role, but there's no mistaking her, even dressed-up as Midler's mini-me. The "Hocus Pocus" actor told People in a 2024 interview that she saw Bialik's potential from the role, even going further to claim, "Sometimes I feel that she was responsible for the success of that movie. I don't think that they could even believe how similar to me in quality she [was], how much like my quality she managed to capture."