Mayim Bialik Lives A Lavish Life

As a child actor getting her start in the late '80s, Mayim Bialik has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. Though she's best known for portraying the brainy counterpart to Sheldon Cooper, Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler, on "The Big Bang Theory," she wasn't new to appearing in cult-classics like "The Facts of Life" or having a regular role in "Blossom." Luckily, Bialik didn't fall into the industrial traps other child actors experienced. Instead, she led a life that highlighted her thirst for knowledge, passion for culture, and personal affinity for human connection, all of which were supported by her unique relationship with luxury.

While Bialik's one to admit that she is frugal with the money she's accumulated over her lengthy career, this doesn't mean that she hasn't lived a lavish life. In addition to Bialik's net worth sitting somewhere between $20 and $25 million, it's safe to assume this is the case. Despite her social media being flooded with personal business ventures and charity partnerships, Bialik also used these platforms to relay the more expensive habits she tends to uphold, such as traveling to foreign countries to learn about different cultures and extensive house renovations. To gain more insight into her abundant way of living, here are all of the exuberant aspects of Mayim Bialik's lavish life!