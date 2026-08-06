Heather Locklear Has No Interest In Hanging Out With 'Hollywood People'

Heather Locklear was one of the bigger names on Hollywood television in the '80s and '90s. Following her breakout role on the original "Dynasty" series in 1981, Locklear jumped from one major television show to another before landing a lead role in the 90s sitcom "Melrose Place" and becoming a four-time Golden Globe-nominated actor. Despite being on multiple high-profile shows for two decades, Locklear has lived a much quieter life in the 2020s.

In July 2026, Locklear said on the Hollywood & Divine podcast that she doesn't have much interest in the Hollywood lifestyle. "I don't really hang out with Hollywood people," Locklear said. "I live so far away. Yeah. Like for many, many years. 40 years and stuff like that." At the time of this interview, Locklear reportedly lived in Thousand Oaks, California, which is only 40 miles from Los Angeles. This was not the usual celebrity neighborhood in LA, which might still be distant from the Hollywood people she was referring to in the interview.

But despite her distance, the Golden Globe-nominated actress still has connections in Hollywood. Her acting career had declined since her most popular era, but she was still appearing on TV, with her last project being a Lifetime movie in 2024. In 2026, Locklear also lifted the lid on her romance with another '80s star, Lorenzo Lamas. The couple met in 1983 on a shoot for a Playgirl cover but they did not start dating until much later.