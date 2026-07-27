King Charles' Reported Offer To Harry Hints Their Reunion Went Better Than Expected
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While it's undeniable that tensions were high during Prince Harry's July 2026 UK trip, reports seem to suggest his highly secretive, brief meeting with King Charles III may have gone smoother than initially suggested.
The Sussex family's July 10 reunion with Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's grandfather didn't quite go as expected due to disputes over accommodations, Queen Camilla's presence, and consistent security concerns. However, sources told The Sun on July 26 that the bonding moment between father and son may have given way to another opportunity to stay at Buckingham Palace upon Harry's expected September trip. Insiders indicate the prince is expected to accept the offer well in advance this time, giving palace staff and the police 28 days of notice. The purpose of this trip is expected to mostly revolve around the WellChild Awards, making Meghan Markle and their children's attendance uncertain.
Robert Jobson, the "Godfather of Royal Reporting," believes this reissued invitation hints the reunion may act as the catalyst for further amends, telling The Sun, "Obviously there does appear to be a sense that it's a gradual process and things are improving." Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, also noted, "Harry realizes it is a very generous offer by his father and needs to respect that this time and be gracious about it. This is a chance perhaps for Harry to show his father he knows how to behave." Although Charles is expected to be in Scotland on summer holiday that month, his absence could set the stage for Harry to prove his commitment to moving forward.
Could Prince Harry's next trip to the UK help repair bonds with Prince William?
Although neither Prince Harry nor King Charles have confirmed the reported offer when probed by outlets such as The Sun and People, it's glaringly obvious that Harry's patronage of WellChild is one of his most beloved philanthropic ventures. However, with Charles expected to be away from home during his son's September visit, the Duke of Sussex may find himself sharing a palace with less forgiving company.
Prince William and King Charles reportedly butted heads over Harry's July return, as it's reported that the heir to the throne has no interest in making amends with his younger brother. Both William and Kate Middleton were reportedly kept in the dark about the family reunion, too. While the last six years haven't been particularly easy on either of the brother's families, it's hard to argue with the logic of why the Prince of Wales would want to keep his family away from his brother. Especially considering the Duke of Sussex's 2023 tell-all memoir, "Spare," it would make sense that William might be less than forthcoming about sharing private family matters with his brother.
However, Harry reportedly believes he can start to mend his bond with William, and while the king may or may not have extended an olive branch to his son, Harry will have to be the one to make the first move with his brother.