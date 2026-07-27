Dolly Parton Suffers Tragic Family Loss A Year After Losing Husband Carl Dean
Singer Dolly Parton has been having a rough time in recent years. Dolly's beloved husband, Carl Dean, died in March 2025, and on July 23, 2026, her older brother, Coy "Denver" Parton, passed away at the age of 82. Denver was one of Dolly's 11 siblings, and while a number of the Parton kids went into music as a career, he largely kept out of the spotlight. The Atchley Funeral Home in Tennessee posted his obituary on their website, and it stated that he "was a crane operator building bridges for years. He was also a homestead farmer and an avid hunter."
While Dolly hasn't yet publicly commented on her brother's death, condolences have poured in on the obituary, showing just how much Denver and the whole Parton family are loved. One person wrote on the Tribute Wall, "I'm from across the mountain in NC. I'm also a big fan of St Dolly. Patron Saint of Southern Appalachia. I just want to send my deepest sympathies to your family and prayers are going up for yours." Another person wrote, "My heart goes out to Dolly Parton and her family," adding, "I will have your whole family in my prayers."
Dolly Parton has been facing personal loss amidst health issues
Coy "Denver" Parton is the third brother that Dolly Parton has lost in just four years. Her older brother, David Parton, died at the age of 82 in November 2024. A few years before that, her youngest brother, Randy Parton, died at the age of 67.
Unfortunately, it seems like the hits keep coming for the superstar singer. Dolly has reportedly been struggling with health issues as she mourns the loss of her husband. In May 2026, Dolly confirmed via social media that she was canceling her Las Vegas shows as she worked on her health, noting that she needed some procedures to help her immune and digestive systems. She explained that she was getting treatment and taking medications, but that they made her too dizzy to perform safely.
Even through all the setbacks, though, the singer is still hustling. She is producing "Dolly: A True Original Musical," which is coming to Broadway in December. She also helped open the first-ever Dolly's Travel Stops in Cornersville, Tennessee, in June 2026. The "9 to 5" star promoted the opening on social media, where she continues to stay optimistic and hopeful with her posts. So, even if she's really going through it at the moment, she's still trying to remain an inspiration for her fans.