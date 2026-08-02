Harry & Meghan's Worst Couple Outfits Of All Time

Somebody call the fashion police, because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle totally missed the mark with these couple's outfits! OK, OK, there is no rule (royal or otherwise) that says a couple must coordinate their looks when going out to public events. But there's no denying the aesthetically pleasing power of seeing spouses intentionally matching their outfits like how Kate Middleton and Prince William have done time and time again. Throughout the years, Harry and Meghan have had some totally mismatched outfits, making it look like they didn't talk to each other before leaving the house.

Sure, Harry has had an impressive style evolution since he began dating Meghan in 2016, and Meghan looks a lot different than she used to as well. However, that doesn't mean they're immune from landing on a worst-dressed list, especially when it comes to coordinating outfits. From showing up to an event with two totally different vibes to wearing colors that clash together, Harry and Meghan have had plenty of worst-dressed couple moments over the years.