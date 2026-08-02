Harry & Meghan's Worst Couple Outfits Of All Time
Somebody call the fashion police, because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle totally missed the mark with these couple's outfits! OK, OK, there is no rule (royal or otherwise) that says a couple must coordinate their looks when going out to public events. But there's no denying the aesthetically pleasing power of seeing spouses intentionally matching their outfits like how Kate Middleton and Prince William have done time and time again. Throughout the years, Harry and Meghan have had some totally mismatched outfits, making it look like they didn't talk to each other before leaving the house.
Sure, Harry has had an impressive style evolution since he began dating Meghan in 2016, and Meghan looks a lot different than she used to as well. However, that doesn't mean they're immune from landing on a worst-dressed list, especially when it comes to coordinating outfits. From showing up to an event with two totally different vibes to wearing colors that clash together, Harry and Meghan have had plenty of worst-dressed couple moments over the years.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mis-matched vibes
It's a little odd to see a celebrity couple with such different vibes on an official outing, but that's exactly what happened when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Australia in April 2026. Harry wore a more formal blue button-down with black jeans, whereas Meghan had a white t-shirt with a big red heart and the word "mama" on the front, paired with jeans and a long trench coat. The only thing that matched was the fact that they both wore tennis shoes.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't talk to each other before getting dressed
At a wheelchair basketball match for the 2025 Invictus Games, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry clearly didn't communicate about their styles beforehand. While Meghan looked like she was heading to work in a stiff gray blazer with a brown collar, Harry looked much more relaxed in a quarter-zip navy blue sweater and jeans. Their dressiness levels are so different here — it's a bit jarring to see.
Prince Harry didn't match Meghan Markle on red carpet
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in May 2023, they looked great ... on their own. It's not that there is anything wrong with either of their outfits here — with Meghan in a gold strapless dress and Harry in a black suit with a blue tie — it's just that it seems like they came to the event matching someone else and just happened to meet each other on the red carpet.
Meghan Markle's colorful outfit combo didn't vibe with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle went bold with her outfit colors during a visit to Birkenhead, England, in January 2019, wearing a bright purple dress with a fire-engine red coat and matching pumps. The color combo alone was an interesting fashion choice, but it looked even worse because Prince Harry didn't match her at all. He wore blue jeans with a navy-blue sweater and gray coat that was totally at odds with Meghan.
Prince Harry didn't get the wear-brown memo from Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle had a cozy brown winter outfit on during a visit to Canada House in January 2020, with a brown turtleneck top, brown silk skirt, and brown velvet pumps. Prince Harry, on the other hand, clearly missed the memo. He wore a simple blue suit with a white shirt and a light-blue tie, which would have looked fine during any season. A dark brown suit would have looked amazing here!
Meghan Markle seems too dressy for this event with Prince Harry
It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's outfit discrepancies often happen around the Invictus Games, and this example was no exception. During the sitting volleyball finals in 2023, Harry wore black jeans with a black Invictus Games polo tucked in with sneakers. She wore a multi-colored blue button-down dress with heels that looked like she was coming from somewhere else. If Harry wasn't holding hands with Meghan, you'd never know they were together!
Meghan Markle opted for shorts on an outing with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem as though they are dressed for different seasons. She wore shorts during the cycling medal ceremony at the 2023 Invictus Games, with a short white romper underneath a matching blazer and sandals. Prince Harry had a totally different style here, wearing a light blue button-down shirt casually rolled up at the sleeves with blue jeans. Again, they both look good individually, but as a couple's outfit, this one just seems weird.