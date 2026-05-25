The Evolution Of Prince Harry's Style Since Meeting Meghan Markle

When Harry, Duke of Sussex, was a young man, the impetuous royal managed to find himself in some seriously scandalous situations, many of which have long been forgotten. Occasionally, those scandals revolved around a few of the more inappropriate outfits Prince Harry rocked over the years, especially before settling down and maturing a bit after sparking a romance with "Suits" star Meghan Markle in 2016. After a fateful first date that eventually rocked the royal family, Prince Harry began to undergo something of a stunning transformation when it came to his fashion and general sense of style.

In his pre-Meghan days, Harry was a fan of khakis, poorly fitted suit jackets, and more sporty gear. It seemed that he didn't pay an enormous amount of attention to his looks. However, after finding love with the beautiful actress and future Duchess of Sussex, things began to change. Meghan's influence as a fashion iconoclast — one who also couldn't stand many of the stuffy royal rules about style – began to rub off on Harry, and over the past decade he's enjoyed an impressive style evolution that shows he's learned a thing or two about presentation and regal raiment.