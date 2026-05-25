The Evolution Of Prince Harry's Style Since Meeting Meghan Markle
When Harry, Duke of Sussex, was a young man, the impetuous royal managed to find himself in some seriously scandalous situations, many of which have long been forgotten. Occasionally, those scandals revolved around a few of the more inappropriate outfits Prince Harry rocked over the years, especially before settling down and maturing a bit after sparking a romance with "Suits" star Meghan Markle in 2016. After a fateful first date that eventually rocked the royal family, Prince Harry began to undergo something of a stunning transformation when it came to his fashion and general sense of style.
In his pre-Meghan days, Harry was a fan of khakis, poorly fitted suit jackets, and more sporty gear. It seemed that he didn't pay an enormous amount of attention to his looks. However, after finding love with the beautiful actress and future Duchess of Sussex, things began to change. Meghan's influence as a fashion iconoclast — one who also couldn't stand many of the stuffy royal rules about style – began to rub off on Harry, and over the past decade he's enjoyed an impressive style evolution that shows he's learned a thing or two about presentation and regal raiment.
Prince Harry often looked uncomfortable in business attire
Being a member of the royal family often requires dressing up in nice threads and making official regal appearances at public events, while representing the monarchy. This responsibility often means wearing a suit and tie, something that a younger Prince Harry never really looked comfortable doing. In this photo from May 2013, a clean-shaven and red-faced 28-year-old Prince Harry is seen on an official visit to Washington, DC. Harry appears to be practically swimming in his ill-fitted and forgettable navy blue suit. This sort of look wouldn't fly after he began his high-profile romance with a stylish Hollywood starlet.
After they began dating, Prince Harry started wearing tailored, fitted ensembles
Fast forward to November 2017, and Prince Harry looks like a totally different man in this chic blue suit. When Harry and Meghan Markle posed for a photocall in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace, formally announcing their engagement, Harry donned a lighter blue suit that appeared to be custom-tailored to fit him flawlessly. This move toward clothes that actually fit him correctly was just one big step forward in Harry's fashion journey.
Prince Harry began color matching with Meghan Markle
In December 2017, just one month after announcing their engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked absolutely inseparable. The pair stepped out together at the Nottingham Contemporary gallery in England for the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair, and were adorably twinning in dark blue coats that appeared to be cut from exactly the same cloth. Harry managed to rack up the fashion points even more with a stylish cream-colored scarf that really popped against the dark coat. The happy couple's love for color coordinating would become a recurring motif for their public appearances.
Prince Harry developed a love for tailored coats
In January 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were just a few months away from tying the knot at their star-studded royal wedding. The cute couple stepped out in London, England, and Harry wowed royal fans with just how good he looked in a fitted coat. While Meghan looked as fashionable as always in a full-length sandy beige coat, it was Harry's three-quarter-length charcoal coat that stole the spotlight. The jacket thematically paired with his lighter grey sweater and complemented his navy blue slacks, all proving how much his look had matured in just a year and a half.
Prince Harry learned how to balance casual and chic
Being able to rock a long wool coat and still look professional and regal is a difficult balancing act to pull off. It's one that Harry, Duke of Sussex, often managed to mess up when he was younger. However, after marrying Meghan Markle, it seems he figured out the key to looking both casual and dapper. This can be seen in a photo from his daytime outing to Hamilton Square in Birkenhead, England, in January 2019, where Harry wore his go-to grey coat. While a pregnant Meghan definitely stole the spotlight in a glaringly bright neon red and purple combo, it was Harry's effortlessly subdued ensemble that showed off his mature style sensibility.
Prince Harry has also learned to look more suave in formal wear
While casual outfits have their place, Harry, Duke of Sussex, has also evolved into a man who can really make a formal look work. Instead of rocking any black suit he could get his hands on like when he was in his 20s, Harry has learned exactly how powerful a properly fitted tux can be for his image. When he went to the Royal Albert Hall for the UK premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in December 2017, Harry looked like he was auditioning to play the next James Bond — and he was shockingly pulling it off.
Prince Harry embraced elaborate regalia after meeting Meghan Markle
Being the Duke of Sussex, or any member of the royal family, means occasionally donning some truly elaborate and shockingly expensive outfits for formal royal events. When it came time for Harry to join Meghan Markle for the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in March 2020, the prince brought all his newfound fashion talents together. At the time, Harry was the Captain General of the Royal Marines, a ceremonial position that required him to don some ostentatious crimson regalia. He and Meghan color coordinated for the event, and Harry made sure everything fit like a glove, as he rocked one of the more elaborate ensembles he's ever worn.
Prince Harry has embraced his life in California and his clothing proves it
Shortly after rocking that red regalia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, left the United Kingdom and moved to California. The couple officially stepped away from royal duty, and it didn't take long for them to embrace life across the pond. Their love for their new home, and Harry's full evolution into a Californian, was on display when the couple came out to Dodger Stadium to cheer on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in October 2025. Harry rocked a white t-shirt under a blue blazer and — most notably — covered his red hair in a Dodgers ballcap.