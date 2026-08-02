How Did Famous BFFs Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Meet? Their Story Goes Back Longer Than You Think

Hollywood friendships tend to come and go, but there are some that stand the test of time. And there may be no friendship that has gone through more evolutions than the one between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The two men were friends before they became famous and have continued to be close even as their careers have sent them in different directions. But what is truly surprising is just how long Damon and Affleck have been a part of each other's lives; they've known each other since 1980.

Matt Damon was 10 when he met 8-year-old Ben Affleck for the first time, when their mothers introduced them to one another. But it wasn't until high school, when Damon was two grades above Affleck, that they really bonded over a love of acting. The two began taking trips into New York to audition, getting their first big break together in the Brendan Fraser movie "School Ties," though, as Affleck pointed out to Vanity Fair, "Matt got a really cool leading part, and I got cast as the bully anti-Semite with six lines." The two continued to grow their resumes, with Affleck starring in "Chasing Amy" (and Damon having a cameo part) and Damon leading the cast of "The Rainmaker." All the while, Affleck and Damon were roommates who were writing the movie that would turn them into household names: "Good Will Hunting." Using pieces of their own lives as Bostonites, the two won their very first Oscar together for the screenplay. Since then, they have become powerhouses in the industry both separately and with their production company, Artists Equity.