How Did Famous BFFs Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Meet? Their Story Goes Back Longer Than You Think
Hollywood friendships tend to come and go, but there are some that stand the test of time. And there may be no friendship that has gone through more evolutions than the one between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The two men were friends before they became famous and have continued to be close even as their careers have sent them in different directions. But what is truly surprising is just how long Damon and Affleck have been a part of each other's lives; they've known each other since 1980.
Matt Damon was 10 when he met 8-year-old Ben Affleck for the first time, when their mothers introduced them to one another. But it wasn't until high school, when Damon was two grades above Affleck, that they really bonded over a love of acting. The two began taking trips into New York to audition, getting their first big break together in the Brendan Fraser movie "School Ties," though, as Affleck pointed out to Vanity Fair, "Matt got a really cool leading part, and I got cast as the bully anti-Semite with six lines." The two continued to grow their resumes, with Affleck starring in "Chasing Amy" (and Damon having a cameo part) and Damon leading the cast of "The Rainmaker." All the while, Affleck and Damon were roommates who were writing the movie that would turn them into household names: "Good Will Hunting." Using pieces of their own lives as Bostonites, the two won their very first Oscar together for the screenplay. Since then, they have become powerhouses in the industry both separately and with their production company, Artists Equity.
Damon and Affleck's bond has seen them through thick and thin
Since becoming two of the biggest names in Hollywood, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's personal lives have been quite different, but that hasn't broken their bond. Damon met his wife, Luciana Barroso, in 2003. The two have been together ever since, raising four daughters. On the other hand, Affleck has had a complicated love life, including being engaged to Jennifer Lopez twice in 20 years, with the second engagement leading to marriage and eventual divorce. Affleck has dealt with tragedies, such as his struggles with alcoholism, but he knows Damon will always be there for him. He told the Hollywood Reporter in 2023, "In this business, failure is hard, and success is confusing and can make you lose your bearings. Having that friendship as a touchstone over the years was really meaningful."
For Damon, the feeling is mutual. "The Odyssey" star opened up to his co-star Zendaya on MTV UK, saying, "45-year friendship, and we've been through a whole hell of a lot together. ... He's one of the great loves of my life, I will say about Ben." Proving how close they still are, Damon told YouTuber Tom Simons in a "21 Questions" interview that, after signing on to "The Odyssey," "I immediately called my wife who was on a Zoom and so she couldn't pick up. And I called Ben Affleck. ... He freaked out." It ended up being Affleck who broke the good news to Barroso, who then texted Damon, "Why didn't you tell me first?" In the MTV UK interview, Damon recounted that Affleck was so happy for his friend that, after seeing the movie, he called Damon and raved "for an hour."
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