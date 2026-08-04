Angelina Jolie's Kids Are Quite The Athletic Bunch: All About Their Sporty Endeavors

K-pop is known for some of the most intense choreography in the entertainment industry. This makes it meaningful that Shiloh Jolie was not only selected as a backup dancer for one of K-pop's hottest stars, Dayoung, but that she also apparently was selected without anyone knowing about her connections to Hollywood. According to Elle, Shiloh was picked through an open audition for the "What's a girl to do" music video. Dayoung's company, Starship, remained completely unaware of her famous parents until long after the music video was filmed.

In an interview with Namaste K-pop, Dayoung explained that she and other members of the crew only realized Shiloh was famous when they noticed her last name while gathering credits. According to Angelina Jolie, Shiloh is the most private of her kids, so it makes sense that she kept her identity under wraps. It's unclear who exactly figured it out first (my money is on K-pop fans), but given how much Shiloh looks like Angelina, it was likely only a matter of time before people noticed.

Outside of her prestige K-pop casting, Shiloh has been praised by several professional choreographers in the LA dance scene. Choreographer Kolani Marks told People in 2024 that Shiloh has worked extremely hard and is very dedicated to the craft. Shiloh also choreographed a dance for the Isabel Marant and Net-A-Porter fashion launch in 2025, so it's clear that her career in dance is already off to a great start.