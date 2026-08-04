Angelina Jolie's Kids Are Quite The Athletic Bunch: All About Their Sporty Endeavors
Angelina Jolie is one of those famous people who is both known for their actual work in the entertainment industry and also for having a very interesting life outside of it. While she's fallen from her peak levels of fame, there is still the legacy of her kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Each of her kids has their own personality, and Jolie has shared many details about how they differ over the years. One potentially surprising connection between them is how athletic Knox, Pax, and Shiloh are.
Perhaps in true Angelina Jolie fashion, the sports endeavors of her children are not the typical team sports that may come to mind, like soccer, football, or baseball. Instead, Knox is a Muay Thai fighter, Pax is a pickleball enthusiast, and Shiloh is a dancer. Moreover, much like their famous mom did with her acting career, her kids are already showing a lot of early promise and talent in their respective sports.
Knox Jolie is a Muay Thai fighter
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's child, Knox Jolie, is just getting his start in life in a lot of ways. He graduated high school in June 2026. At his graduation, he announced that he'd be competing in a Muay Thai fight later that evening. A fan account on X posted a clip of Knox announcing his fight in full graduation garb.
Star News reported in 2026 that Knox trains at the Team Mana gym in Los Angeles under the Muay Thai head coach Algernon Lanier. Fans can see clips of him training and sparring on the official Team Mana Muay Thai Instagram account. As for whether Knox is any good at the sport, he already has one gold medal to his name. He won the medal in July 2025 at the IKF Point Muay Thai Technical competition. Based on this, perhaps we'll soon be seeing him in bigger and more prestigious competitions.
Pax Thien Jolie played pickleball for charity
Although he doesn't appear to be in any professional leagues, Pax Thien Jolie appears to know his way around the sport of pickleball. In June 2026, Pax took to the courts with mom Angelina Jolie for a charity event. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the charity event was held for the Support+Feed non-profit founded by Maggie Baird, who is the mom of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. It was a star-studded event, to say the least.
Pickleball may not be as intense as Muay Thai, but based on video from Entertainment Weekly, Pax was more than happy to take on a more competitive role on the court. However, the sport seems more likely to be a hobby rather than a professional pursuit. Instead, Pax has dabbled in on-set photography, background acting, and voice acting work, suggesting he may ultimately end up working in film and television.
Shiloh Jolie has appeared as a backup dancer in a K-pop music video
K-pop is known for some of the most intense choreography in the entertainment industry. This makes it meaningful that Shiloh Jolie was not only selected as a backup dancer for one of K-pop's hottest stars, Dayoung, but that she also apparently was selected without anyone knowing about her connections to Hollywood. According to Elle, Shiloh was picked through an open audition for the "What's a girl to do" music video. Dayoung's company, Starship, remained completely unaware of her famous parents until long after the music video was filmed.
In an interview with Namaste K-pop, Dayoung explained that she and other members of the crew only realized Shiloh was famous when they noticed her last name while gathering credits. According to Angelina Jolie, Shiloh is the most private of her kids, so it makes sense that she kept her identity under wraps. It's unclear who exactly figured it out first (my money is on K-pop fans), but given how much Shiloh looks like Angelina, it was likely only a matter of time before people noticed.
Outside of her prestige K-pop casting, Shiloh has been praised by several professional choreographers in the LA dance scene. Choreographer Kolani Marks told People in 2024 that Shiloh has worked extremely hard and is very dedicated to the craft. Shiloh also choreographed a dance for the Isabel Marant and Net-A-Porter fashion launch in 2025, so it's clear that her career in dance is already off to a great start.