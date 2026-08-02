David Muir Fans Want The Anchor To Score An Emmy Nom After Big Broadcast Feat

There were all kinds of celebrations for the 250th birthday of the United States, including the "Disney Celebrates 250" event. It was a 24-hour broadcast on multiple networks, including ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic, that took viewers across the country in a celebration of what makes the U.S. beautiful. The marathon event was led by veteran ABC journalist David Muir. Not only was he a part of the full live show, but in the weeks leading up to the big day, he traveled the U.S. to film segments for the landmark show. It was clear how much hard work he and others put into it, and it led a number of people to call for an Emmy nomination for Muir.

On Instagram, Muir shared some behind-the-scenes photos of creating the epic program, and fans used the comments to detail how much they loved the show. One person wrote what a lot of people seemed to be feeling: "David, you and the ABC Team deserve an Emmy for this 24 hour event." Plenty of commenters thanked him and the team for bringing educational and inspiring stories to light for the 4th of July.

For the "Disney Celebrates 250" show, Muir went into the torch of the Statue of Liberty. While the crown is open for visitors, the torch is not open to just anyone. The daring stunt reminded everyone of why Muir is ABC's most eligible bachelor. Muir also visited the Grand Canyon and the redwoods of California.