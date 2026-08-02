Rare Throwback Photos Of Pippa Middleton & Princess Charlotte Together On Camera
Pippa Middleton is a proud aunt to Princess Catherine and Prince William's three children. In particular, we suspect that Pippa Middleton has a special relationship with Princess Charlotte. The Middletons and the Waleses are known for being ultra private, especially when it comes to their kids, so the fact that photographs of Pippa and Charlotte are few and far between doesn't exactly come as a surprise. The duo made a rare appearance at Wimbledon together in 2024, sporting similar sunglasses and the same hairdo. According to Hello! magazine, Charlotte and her aunt shared some laughs and whispered jokes during the tennis match proving that, even though they're not often spotted in public together, they're clearly spending quality time together behind the scenes.
In fact, Charlotte was notably a bridesmaid at Pippa's 2017 wedding. Photographs of the special day are among the few in existence where Charlotte and her aunt are actually captured on film together. Princess Charlotte has undergone a stunning transformation from toddler to young royal, and while photos of them spending time together are scarce, Catherine and Pippa's families have made plenty of memories together, notably going skiing in Méribel before the beloved royal's cancer diagnosis in 2024. Their children were with them on the holiday, though no pictures of the vacation have surfaced.
Still, a source dished to The Times that Pippa and Catherine are "incredibly tight," adding that her younger sister is the Princess of Wales' "best friend she can confide in. They are extremely loyal to one another." Given all this, it's hardly surprising that Catherine kept her younger sister in mind when she named her only daughter. Pippa's middle name is Charlotte, and there's been ample speculation that the royal chose it to honor her.
Pippa and her family moved to be closer to Princess Catherine's family
The Middleton sisters might both be busy moms with demanding schedules, but they still care deeply about familial bonds and sticking together no matter what life throws their way. Fans have kept a close eye on Pippa Middleton's relationship with the royal family over the years, and it's clear that she's determined to remain close to her older sister and her kids. In 2022, Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, exchanged their home in West London for an estate in Berkshire, which meant they were only an hour-long drive from the Prince and Princess of Wales' home, Adelaide Cottage (they have since relocated to Forest Lodge, which notably remains an hour away from Pippa's residence).
As the Middletons' 2022 move made headlines, real estate agent Liam Gretton asserted to GB News, "Being closer enables Pippa and the Princess of Wales to support each other more readily, fostering a closer relationship not just between them, but also among their children." Former "Apprentice" candidate Raj Chohan concurred, noting, "I imagine their bond has only strengthened since Pippa moved closer to Kate." Given that the sisters are so close, it's probably safe to assume their kids share a meaningful bond too, given that they likely get to spend plenty of time together.
Their moms are setting a great example of how to not let all the pomp and circumstance interfere in their relationship too. "They talk about everything and I very much doubt that Catherine expects her sister to stand on ceremony when they are together," royal expert Jennie Bond confirmed to OK! magazine. "In public, of course, Pippa pays due respect to the future queen, but I suspect they probably both find that sort of protocol quite funny."