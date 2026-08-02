Rare Throwback Photos Of Pippa Middleton & Princess Charlotte Together On Camera

Pippa Middleton is a proud aunt to Princess Catherine and Prince William's three children. In particular, we suspect that Pippa Middleton has a special relationship with Princess Charlotte. The Middletons and the Waleses are known for being ultra private, especially when it comes to their kids, so the fact that photographs of Pippa and Charlotte are few and far between doesn't exactly come as a surprise. The duo made a rare appearance at Wimbledon together in 2024, sporting similar sunglasses and the same hairdo. According to Hello! magazine, Charlotte and her aunt shared some laughs and whispered jokes during the tennis match proving that, even though they're not often spotted in public together, they're clearly spending quality time together behind the scenes.

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In fact, Charlotte was notably a bridesmaid at Pippa's 2017 wedding. Photographs of the special day are among the few in existence where Charlotte and her aunt are actually captured on film together. Princess Charlotte has undergone a stunning transformation from toddler to young royal, and while photos of them spending time together are scarce, Catherine and Pippa's families have made plenty of memories together, notably going skiing in Méribel before the beloved royal's cancer diagnosis in 2024. Their children were with them on the holiday, though no pictures of the vacation have surfaced.

Still, a source dished to The Times that Pippa and Catherine are "incredibly tight," adding that her younger sister is the Princess of Wales' "best friend she can confide in. They are extremely loyal to one another." Given all this, it's hardly surprising that Catherine kept her younger sister in mind when she named her only daughter. Pippa's middle name is Charlotte, and there's been ample speculation that the royal chose it to honor her.