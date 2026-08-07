Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Changed Brother Jason's Life With Their Relationship

Taylor Swift is now part of the Kelce family, and her brother-in-law Jason Kelce says she's completely changed their lives. This is a guy who gave 13 seasons to the Philadelphia Eagles and won a Super Bowl there. He is also, by general consensus, one of the greatest centers of his generation. Since retiring from football Jason Kelce has managed to keep busy, producing a chart-topping podcast on the side as well as raising four daughters. To say that he was already famous would be an understatement, but when Kelce's younger brother started dating the musical equivalent of the Super Bowl (if the Super Bowl ran 21 months and sold out five continents), the scale of the life he'd known had to be redrawn.

The older Kelce walked through it on the July 21 episode of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast. Previously, his wife Kylie Kelce had summed up Taylor and Travis' wedding in one word. The four had been seen spending some time together in the weeks following the grand wedding at Madison Square Garden. Discussing the new level of attention he and the rest of the family were getting from being associated with Swift, Kelce described a slope that turned, without much warning, into a cliff. "It was definitely gradual, and then it just like was a very big flip," he told Tucker.

Kelce discussed not just the volume of attention, but also who was now giving it. "I went from very much being dominated by large fat men coming up to me and shaking my hand and thanking me for being an Eagle to little girls." He also added that the tide didn't stop at him. Travis' romance drew a crowd that took an interest in every Kelce, parents and siblings included.