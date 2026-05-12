What Jason Kelce Has Been Up To Since Retiring From Football
NFL fans have known about the Kelce brothers for years: younger brother Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and older brother Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The two of them famously played against each other in the 2023 Super Bowl, with their mother, Donna Kelce, donning a custom shirt with both teams' colors. But the whole family really hit the spotlight with Travis dating and then getting engaged to superstar Taylor Swift. While Travis' NFL career is still ongoing, Jason retired in 2024 after playing for them for 13 years. And with his famous name, Jason has stayed in the spotlight, even as he navigates life after football.
The world found out that Jason was leaving the NFL during his emotional speech in March 2024. He confirmed how much the game meant to him, saying: "Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt." But it's still an activity that inherently takes a physical toll on players. On the episode of Travis and Jason's "New Heights" podcast following his retirement issue, Jason talked about having some ongoing issues with his knees and elbow. "It was more firm than it's ever been this year that I don't think physically I can compete at the level that I want to anymore and really compete the way I want to," Jason said.
But even though he's not playing football, Jason has certainly stayed busy. Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have four children. He's also spent his time working a number of jobs as well as supporting his loved ones.
Jason Kelce has been supporting his brother and soon to be sister-in-law
Jason Kelce has supported his brother, Travis Kelce, as well as Taylor Swift, after he played his last professional football game. His enthusiasm for his brother gave us the memorable moment of him ripping his shirt off in celebration of Travis's touchdown at the 2024 playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. That moment got capitalized on with an Instagram promotion for Frank's RedHot hot sauce.
While this happened a couple of months before Jason officially left the NFL, it gave us a hint at how he'd be spending at least some of his free time in retirement. He's been a frequent attendee at Travis' games, including the 2025 Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles, which the Chiefs lost.
Jason also used some of his retirement downtime to go and see Swift perform The Eras Tour in Paris, and he said on an August 2024 episode of "New Heights" that the moment when he saw Swift give away the 22 hat moved him to tears. He went again in Miami with his Donna Kelce, Kylie Kelce, and their two oldest daughters. A photo of Jason from the Miami show, which made it look like he was asleep, went viral; he said later that it was just him feeling the music. Seeing him support Travis and Swift like that shows how Jason is making sure to keep making time for family.
Jason Kelce as a girl dad
Jason Kelce became a dad for the fourth time on March 30, 2025, when Kylie Kelce gave birth to Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce. One of Jason's priorities and joys in life is being a dad, but it turns out that his retirement from football lets him be with them more and makes things more complicated. On a November 2025 episode of "New Heights," Jason said: "I like I'm around more, but it's more chaotic...In some ways, it feels like, even when I'm home, I'm getting pulled in other directions, which kinda takes it away a little bit. But, yeah, I mean, dropping the girls off at school, being able to do that, pick them up.... I think that being around the family is where it's at."
Kylie has talked about what kind of dad Jason is and how he had no experience with little girls before. "He is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold," Kylie told People. We've gotten to see a glimpse of that love with the vacation photos of the whole family at Disney World; they've gone at least a couple of times since Jason left the NFL.
Along with the love for his girls, on an episode of the podcast "Call Her Daddy," Kylie revealed that Jason was a very patient and calm father. It's something she reiterated in a speech when Jason received the March of Dimes Sports Achievement Award in 2025. "What most people never see are the private moments, the time he gives, the conversations he has, because there's a lot of why in our house right now and he has the patience to answer 'why, why, why,'" she said (via People).
From playing himself to being a cowboy, Jason Kelce's on-air work
Jason Kelce has been making on-screen appearances after parting ways with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason got a job as an ESPN analyst, and it's clear that even though he's not still playing, he still has a lot of love for football. "With ESPN, there were a lot of things that were attractive to me," Jason said. "You're not just in the studio somewhere, for the most part, you're at the game. You're feeling the environment, the fans, and you're seeing players during pregame," per the Philadelphia Eagles website.
As well as being an analyst, he hosted five episodes of an ESPN show called "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce" in early 2025. His girls made an appearance on one episode as they helped design a mascot for the show, and you get to see a glimpse into the excitement and chaos of having multiple young kids. The name the girls came up with for their mascot? "Dragon McFart Fart Butt Butt" (via ESPN). And Jason has also starred in a number of commercials, including for Campbell's Soup, General Mills, and Buffalo Wild Wings.
Beyond playing a version of himself, Jason has stretched his acting chops by taking on a character for a short film. He and Kylie Kelce were in a commercial for Garage Beer, a Columbus, Ohio-based company that he and Travis invested in in June 2024. The 16-minute video called "The Last True Cold One" is styled as an old western with Jason riding a horse and getting into a duel, all to be able to get a cold beer.
Jason Kelce's been busy with philanthropy and his podcast
Jason Kelce has kept up with his philanthropic work. He's continued his work with BePhilly Foundation, which he founded in 2022 to help empower and support youth in Philadelphia. He's also hosted the annual Team 62 fundraiser event that raises money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. The 2025 event, held in Sea Isle City on the Jersey Shore, helped raise over $1 million and featured Jason wearing an American flag Speedo.
A part of the event includes the "New Heights" Beer Bowl, tied in with Jason and Travis Kelce's successful podcast. The podcast started in 2022, and it features the brothers talking about everything from football to family to pop culture. And while the brothers have always been close, the podcast has allowed them to have a more set schedule to be able to check in with each other.
The show has continued to gather accolades, including the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards "Podcast of the Year" in 2024 and the "Best Sports Award" in 2026. The podcast even played a role in getting Travis and Taylor Swift together. And fans are happy to know that the show has kept going, even with Jason's retirement from football.