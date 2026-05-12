What Jason Kelce Has Been Up To Since Retiring From Football

NFL fans have known about the Kelce brothers for years: younger brother Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and older brother Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The two of them famously played against each other in the 2023 Super Bowl, with their mother, Donna Kelce, donning a custom shirt with both teams' colors. But the whole family really hit the spotlight with Travis dating and then getting engaged to superstar Taylor Swift. While Travis' NFL career is still ongoing, Jason retired in 2024 after playing for them for 13 years. And with his famous name, Jason has stayed in the spotlight, even as he navigates life after football.

The world found out that Jason was leaving the NFL during his emotional speech in March 2024. He confirmed how much the game meant to him, saying: "Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt." But it's still an activity that inherently takes a physical toll on players. On the episode of Travis and Jason's "New Heights" podcast following his retirement issue, Jason talked about having some ongoing issues with his knees and elbow. "It was more firm than it's ever been this year that I don't think physically I can compete at the level that I want to anymore and really compete the way I want to," Jason said.

But even though he's not playing football, Jason has certainly stayed busy. Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have four children. He's also spent his time working a number of jobs as well as supporting his loved ones.