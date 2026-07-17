Kylie Kelce Summed Up Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding In One Simple Word

Between their August 2025 engagement and their July 3, 2026, wedding, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had to endure nearly a year of nonstop rumors and speculation. They weren't the only people in their immediate circle dealing with the world's collective fascination of the wedding of its most popular superstar. Kylie Kelce, the wife of Travis' older brother Jason Kelce, once had to go out of her way to tell reporters, fans, and one especially nosy tabloid to stop badgering her and mother-in-law Donna Kelce about a wedding she swore she knew nothing about. Now that it's passed and the frenzied speculation has only risen in pitch — with the internet feuding about anything from "Champagnegate" at Swift and Travis' wedding to celebs we didn't actually expect to see at the nuptials — Kylie decided to keep it brief and to the point. In fact, she only had one word to describe the big afternoon, and that word was "incredible."

She handed down that verdict while pausing for a fan selfie at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, per People. It was Kylie's first public comment on the ceremony, and given her track record, it will probably be her last, unless she happens to appear on an episode of her husband's "New Heights" podcast at some point in the near future and the matter of the big night is brought up. Jason was a bit more generous with his description at the same tournament. "It was a good time," he said, per New York Post. Seemingly joking, he also claimed he went "way over" drinking 15 beers at the wedding. That, more or less, exhausted the Kelces' willingness to share on that particular occasion, but it turns out the rest of the guest list has been just as tight-lipped.