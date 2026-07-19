Jason & Kylie Kelce's Daughters Had A Special Role In Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
Sportscaster Rich Eisen was the first to reveal that Travis Kelce's nieces played a very important role in his wedding to Taylor Swift — they were flower girls. Talking to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier, on July 10, 2026, Eisen let it slip that Jason and Kylie Kelce's four daughters — Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley — were flower girls at the ceremony on July 3, 2026. Talking about how all of the Kelce lives have changed since Travis started dating the biggest pop star in the world, he mentioned "those four little girls who were sprinkling ... flower petals all over the place." So, Eisen didn't explicitly say they were flower girls, but he got as close as a sportscaster probably could. Swift's reps had only previously confirmed that her brother served as her "Man Of Honor," Jason was Travis' "Best Man" and Adam Sandler officiated the wedding.
Frazier followed up with a question about Kelce and Swift's big day which Eisen described as "amazing." He also shared thoughts on sports fans who have negative feelings about the romance bleeding into sports culture. "[Taylor and Travis are] just two people in love who are super famous, and a bunch of people really sharing it. It's pretty cool." During the quick chat, Eisen said Travis was "a kid from Ohio who is still the same guy who found his princess." The Sports Emmy Nominee also dubbed the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end "the first man of pop culture."
Jason Kelce confirmed his daughters' roles the following day
Jason Kelce confirmed Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley Kelce's roles in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding the day after Rich Eisen's reveal. "It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible," Jason told the Reno Gazette Journal. "They're beautiful, they're incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day." So, Jason took clues from his mom Donna Kelce who was short and sweet with a simple shoutout, when asked about the wedding on July 4, 2026.
While Swifties are still on the edge of their seats waiting for the first photo of the "Speak Now" singer in her wedding dress and debating which member of Swift's new extended family is the "real winner" in life. The four little Kelce girls know the correct answer — they are all tied for that win. Not only is their aunt Taylor the biggest pop star in the world, but they were in her wedding. The girls also play with her cats, benefited from their VIP status at both the Eras Tour and Arrowhead Stadium, and Swift bakes sourdough funfetti bread for them with sprinkles. It's hard to argue how good the four youngest Kelce girls have it.