Remember '70s Star Kristy McNichol? Here's What She Looks Like Today
The following article includes discussions on mental health.
No matter how famous someone is, when they meet one of their idols, they are almost certainly going to freak out — at least a little bit. That's what happened to Wilson Phillips singer-songwriter Carnie Wilson when she met Kristy McNichol, who first shot to fame playing Letitia "Buddy" Lawrence in the 1970s TV series "Family." Posting a photo with the Emmy-winning actor on Facebook in July 2026, Wilson gave fans a glimpse at what McNichol looks like today, writing, "Totally fangirling!!! Kris (Kristy McNichol) was a part of my youth. I adored her in her movies...Especially Little Darlings and The End." Looking at the two together, it's clear Wilson was very excited to meet one of her personal heroes.
After all, McNichol was one of the youngest actors to win an Emmy. Making it all the more special, she won the award on her 15th birthday. McNichol parlayed her TV career into becoming a young movie star, earning a Golden Globe nomination for her role in "Only When I Laugh." McNichol was an in-demand actor throughout the 1980s and '90s, most notably co-starring in the hit sitcom "Empty Nest," but as the century came to a close, she walked away from it all.
Still, even after 25 years, McNichol's fans are cheering her on, with countless people responding to Wilson's post sharing just how much McNichol means to them. One commenter wrote, "I absolutely ADORED her when I was little and FAMILY was on!" Another asked, "Is there anyone, or any project, that could coax her to return??" One person couldn't hide their excitement, gushing, "I still have my Kristy McNichol doll!"
Kristy McNichol quit actying to take care of herself
Kristy McNichol started to distance herself from acting in 1992 when she left her series, "Empty Nest," after revealing she was bipolar. In 2001, she released an official statement on her decision to retire, saying (via Hello!), "My feeling was that it was time to play my biggest part — myself! I must say that it has been the best thing that ever happened to me." McNichol soon became one of many former child stars with surprisingly normal jobs: she started teaching acting. McNichol first reentered the public space in 2012 when she revealed she is a lesbian and had been quietly living with her partner for 20 years. Speaking to People, McNichol's publicist said that she decided to open up to the world because, "She hopes that coming out can help kids who need support. She would like to help others who feel different."
McNichol popped up again in 2014 at a "Love Boat" reunion (she joined the cast of the classic TV show as a guest star in an early episode). She spoke to People, explaining, "I left show business for a variety of reasons, but a big one was my interest in learning what else there is in life." McNichol added, "never say never" when asked if she had considered coming out of retirement. And while she hasn't returned to acting yet, it seems that McNichol may be ready to be more open with her fans. Along with taking a selfie with Carnie Wilson, the actor showed up at a screening of her cult classic "The Pirate Movie" in May 2026, where she met with fans and joined in on a Q&A with co-star Christopher Atkins (pictured above).
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.