Remember '70s Star Kristy McNichol? Here's What She Looks Like Today

The following article includes discussions on mental health.

No matter how famous someone is, when they meet one of their idols, they are almost certainly going to freak out — at least a little bit. That's what happened to Wilson Phillips singer-songwriter Carnie Wilson when she met Kristy McNichol, who first shot to fame playing Letitia "Buddy" Lawrence in the 1970s TV series "Family." Posting a photo with the Emmy-winning actor on Facebook in July 2026, Wilson gave fans a glimpse at what McNichol looks like today, writing, "Totally fangirling!!! Kris (Kristy McNichol) was a part of my youth. I adored her in her movies...Especially Little Darlings and The End." Looking at the two together, it's clear Wilson was very excited to meet one of her personal heroes.

After all, McNichol was one of the youngest actors to win an Emmy. Making it all the more special, she won the award on her 15th birthday. McNichol parlayed her TV career into becoming a young movie star, earning a Golden Globe nomination for her role in "Only When I Laugh." McNichol was an in-demand actor throughout the 1980s and '90s, most notably co-starring in the hit sitcom "Empty Nest," but as the century came to a close, she walked away from it all.

Still, even after 25 years, McNichol's fans are cheering her on, with countless people responding to Wilson's post sharing just how much McNichol means to them. One commenter wrote, "I absolutely ADORED her when I was little and FAMILY was on!" Another asked, "Is there anyone, or any project, that could coax her to return??" One person couldn't hide their excitement, gushing, "I still have my Kristy McNichol doll!"