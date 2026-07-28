Kurt Russell Reveals Longtime Partner Goldie Hawn's Quirky Farm Habit After Leaving LA
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been together for more than 40 years, which translates to about a century in Hollywood years. Like any longtime couple, the pair has gone through many chapters and changes together. One such change was leaving the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles behind for Colorado. As he told People in May 2026, Russell is "really, really happy" living a quiet cabin life with Hawn. The only time it's not so quiet is when the "Death Becomes Her" star is serenading the cows. Luckily, this seems to make Russell happy, too.
Montana: where Goldie Hawn sings until the cows come home (literally) pic.twitter.com/vrqwzK9eVA
— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) July 27, 2026
During his July 27 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (via X, formerly Twitter), Russell opened up about rural life with his partner. "Goldie sings to the cows," the star of "Tombstone" said, adding, "... she also sings to the cats." According to him, this relationship is anything but one-sided. "But here's the thing — they really respond. The cows come over when she sings to them," Russell explained. Yet, Hawn's crooning apparently isn't music to every species' ears. "She'll sing to a horse; they're not quite so responsive," he joked. Sounds like someone needs to make a farm musical and cast Hawn ASAP.
Kurt Russell was always destined to pursue a life on the farm
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell certainly live a lavish life, but being out in nature is particularly important to them, and it takes them back to their roots. In his aforementioned May interview with People, Russell talked about how he, Hawn, and their four kids began their family in Snowmass, Colorado. The Hollywood couple moved out to the rural area just a couple of years into their relationship, raising their children in a log-cabin lodge they built on a ranch they purchased. "It's very different from living in a city," he said, noting, "They grew up with a good dose of what nature can offer. There are difficulties to it, but there are also great rewards to it. I'm just more comfortable there."
It makes sense that this lifestyle felt just right for Russell, considering he grew up in Maine. In fact, his Colorado lodge is very similar to the one he grew up in, which was built by his grandparents in 1939. "I suppose, once you're exposed to that kind of thing, it's always home," he explained. "I like to wake up in bed each morning looking at the mountain out back," he said. When he's not working as the leading man on "The Madison," Russell told The Wall Street Journal, "I like to head down to the barn, saddle up a horse, and ride. I also like zoning out in front of the living room fireplace." That, plus a soundtrack of Hawn's bovine lullabies, certainly sounds like a peaceful way to recharge on his days off.