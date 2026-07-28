Princess Anne's New Daughter-In-Law Is Shaking Up Royal Style Rules (& We Love Her For It)

In June 2026, Harriet Sperling became the newest member of the royal family. Harriet tied the knot with Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, transitioning her from her life as a pediatric nurse and mother to life as a royal. Now, she's adjusting to her new life in the limelight, and from the looks of it, she's not too concerned about adjusting to the royal family dress code.

Nearly two months after her Cotswolds wedding to Peter, Harriet made an appearance on clothing brand Wiggy Kit's Instagram account. The photo showed Harriet looking summer-ready while sitting in a chair sporting a bold floral minidress and sandals (above)."Harriet Phillips in the Mini Patti Dress — Summer, the Wiggy Kit way," the caption read. For some Instagram users, seeing this post may have sent them straight to the brand's website to check out their summer dress collection. Yet, those who know a thing or two about the royal family may have been surprised to see Harriet sporting such a short hemline.

While she might be a newly minted royal, most folks likely expect Harriet to adhere to royal fashion rules. It's not typical to see a member of the royal family in a minidress. Consequently, it certainly seems as if Harriet plans to continue letting her own personal taste dictate her wardrobe rather than following the crowd. Many royal watchers might be a bit skeptical of Harriet's style but we can't help but support her choice to make her own rules.