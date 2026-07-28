Princess Anne's New Daughter-In-Law Is Shaking Up Royal Style Rules (& We Love Her For It)
In June 2026, Harriet Sperling became the newest member of the royal family. Harriet tied the knot with Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, transitioning her from her life as a pediatric nurse and mother to life as a royal. Now, she's adjusting to her new life in the limelight, and from the looks of it, she's not too concerned about adjusting to the royal family dress code.
Nearly two months after her Cotswolds wedding to Peter, Harriet made an appearance on clothing brand Wiggy Kit's Instagram account. The photo showed Harriet looking summer-ready while sitting in a chair sporting a bold floral minidress and sandals (above)."Harriet Phillips in the Mini Patti Dress — Summer, the Wiggy Kit way," the caption read. For some Instagram users, seeing this post may have sent them straight to the brand's website to check out their summer dress collection. Yet, those who know a thing or two about the royal family may have been surprised to see Harriet sporting such a short hemline.
While she might be a newly minted royal, most folks likely expect Harriet to adhere to royal fashion rules. It's not typical to see a member of the royal family in a minidress. Consequently, it certainly seems as if Harriet plans to continue letting her own personal taste dictate her wardrobe rather than following the crowd. Many royal watchers might be a bit skeptical of Harriet's style but we can't help but support her choice to make her own rules.
Harriet Phillips clearly has her own unique style
When it comes to dressing modestly, hemlines are pivotal, so it's really no surprise the royal family considers keeping hemlines on the longer side to be a significant fashion guideline. For members of the royal family, skirts and dresses are expected to be knee-length or a bit longer. We're used to seeing Catherine, Princess of Wales, express herself through fashion while still sticking to this rule. Princess Diana, on the other hand, was more inclined to show off her killer legs, especially as she drifted away from royal life and came into her own.
Harriet Phillips' recent minidress moment wasn't the first indication that, like Diana, the newlywed has a fashion sense that she doesn't intend to entirely abandon for the royal family. Phillips' wardrobe is far from inappropriate. Yet, she still sports clothing and accessories we wouldn't expect to see on other royals. Her matching set and platform sandals at Wimbledon 2025 and her cheeky eyeball bag at the 2026 DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup are two great examples. It seems Harriet intends to remain tasteful with her style while still pushing the envelope a bit in order to express herself. As a result, she's got us excited to see what she wears next.