Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'Long' Vows 'Were Funny' Reveals Wedding Guest

Despite being dubbed the wedding of the century, the details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3rd nuptials have only been revealed through guest anecdotes. Indeed, despite their highly public Madison Square Garden venue, security was airtight, and guests were strictly forbidden from bringing their phones to the ceremony. However, despite a lack of pictures and videos, wedding guests have been providing us with little sneak peeks in the form of stories.

In a July 25, 2026 interview on the Starksville podcast, sports commentator Joe Buck provided an inside look into the processions themselves. Particularly, the vows between the "Love Story" singer and the Chiefs tight end seemed to bring a little bit of everything to the party. Buck detailed how "Their vows were long. They were really well written. They were funny. They were sweet. They were emotional." Considering how the ceremony was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, it's unsurprising that a decent amount of humor came through. It's also unsurprising that the "Wildest Dreams" singer would have eloquent, romantic vows at her much anticipated wedding.

Buck's description of the ceremony also lines up with "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos, describing them in a July 4 statement to ABC as "Vows, everything you would hope for, real, vulnerable, serious and silly. Deeply loving. Who knew that a wedding in Madison Square Garden could be so intimate?" Despite the exclusive guest list and magnitude of the venue, it seems as though Swift and Kelce's love is entirely human and grounded.