Guests Didn't Take Adam Sandler Officiating Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Seriously At First
In just about the closest thing to a royal wedding that the U.S. is going to get, in July 2026, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It brought together quite the collection of celebs, including some we didn't expect. We weren't the only one surprised at everyone at the wedding. For some guests, it was a shock to see that actor and comedian Adam Sandler was actually the ceremony's officiant.
Jonathan Thomas, CEO of American Century Investments, was one of the approximately 1,000 guests at Swift and Kelce's wedding, and he gave some insight into seeing Sandler leading the ceremony. On an episode of "The Compound and Friends" podcast, Thomas confirmed: "[Sandler] came down. Everybody laughed and thought it was a joke at first, but he actually did. He probably spoke for 20 or 30 minutes."
Given the fact that Sandler is known more for starring in comedies like "Happy Gilmore" and his time on "Saturday Night Live" than he is for officiating weddings, we would have been surprised too. As for what Sandler was like as the officiant, Thomas said that Sandler "vacillated between funny, very sincere, [and] sang a few things." It's too bad that the NDA that Swift and Kelce's guests reportedly had to sign hints there won't be a public wedding video, because we would have liked to see Sandler in action.
Adam Sandler has only kind words to say about Taylor and Travis
While Adam Sandler may have seemed like an unconventional choice for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to choose to marry them, the comedian clearly has a connection with the couple. It would seem that Sandler and Kelce were able to bond on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2." Kelce had a cameo as a waiter-slash-antagonist with a memorable scene involving Bad Bunny and a bear. On "The Pat McAfee Show" in January 2025, Kelce said of his gig in Sandler's movie, "That was a dream come true."
Sandler was a fan of Kelce as well. "Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell," Sandler told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2025 as he talked about "Happy Gilmore 2." And of Taylor, Sandler said: "Taylor's incredible. Taylor's so damn nice to my family and has always been. My kids met Taylor [a] bunch of times over the years and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm." Considering the depth of the relationship between the three of them, it makes sense that Sandler was chosen to officiate, even if it was a surprise to some of the guests.
Picking Sandler compared to a pastor or a judge was just one of the ways that the couple bucked tradition for their big day. Taylor skipped having a maid of honor or any bridesmaids at all; instead her brother Austin Swift was her "Man of Honor." And rather than accepting gifts from guests, Taylor and Kelce gave away gifts; they raffled off some big dollar items like Cartier watches and a vintage car.