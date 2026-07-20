Guests Didn't Take Adam Sandler Officiating Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Seriously At First

In just about the closest thing to a royal wedding that the U.S. is going to get, in July 2026, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It brought together quite the collection of celebs, including some we didn't expect. We weren't the only one surprised at everyone at the wedding. For some guests, it was a shock to see that actor and comedian Adam Sandler was actually the ceremony's officiant.

Jonathan Thomas, CEO of American Century Investments, was one of the approximately 1,000 guests at Swift and Kelce's wedding, and he gave some insight into seeing Sandler leading the ceremony. On an episode of "The Compound and Friends" podcast, Thomas confirmed: "[Sandler] came down. Everybody laughed and thought it was a joke at first, but he actually did. He probably spoke for 20 or 30 minutes."

Given the fact that Sandler is known more for starring in comedies like "Happy Gilmore" and his time on "Saturday Night Live" than he is for officiating weddings, we would have been surprised too. As for what Sandler was like as the officiant, Thomas said that Sandler "vacillated between funny, very sincere, [and] sang a few things." It's too bad that the NDA that Swift and Kelce's guests reportedly had to sign hints there won't be a public wedding video, because we would have liked to see Sandler in action.