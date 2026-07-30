What Happened To The Sound Of Music Cast? What The Surviving Stars Look Like Today

Few musicals have stood the test of time as steadfastly as "The Sound of Music" has. Made by cinema legend Robert Wise, the family musical, which follows the story of a happy-go-lucky governess and her (mis)adventures with the von Trapp family on the cusp of World War II, has consistently endeared itself to each new generation since its release in 1965. Much to the delight of fans, who keep showering love upon the beloved film that gave the world sing-along hits like "Do Re Mi" and "My Favorite Things," the musical's ensemble cast has been as involved in upholding the timeless legacy of the film as they have.

"The Sound of Music" brought its actors so close together that their familial bonds spilled over into their real lives after the film. Lead stars Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer's lifelong friendship became as legendary as the musical itself, while the seven von Trapp children continued steadily as off-screen siblings, becoming fixtures in each other's lives. Though their professional journeys diverged after "The Sound of Music," the cast keeps returning to their early roots and, either through reunions or just by sentimentally talking about the film, continues to keep the magic of "The Sound of Music" alive.

Here's where the cast of "The Sound of Music" is now and what its surviving stars look like today.