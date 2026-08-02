'She's The Whole Package': Melissa Gilbert's Little House Husband Has Nothing But Praise For Her

Some bonds never break, even when they're fictional. Dean Butler — who played Almanzo James Wilder, husband to Melissa Gilbert's Laura Ingalls Wilder on the original "Little House on the Prairie" series from 1979 to 1983 — had wonderful things to say about Gilbert in a December 2025 interview with People. He particularly loved the work she did on the earlier years of the show before he joined, like the first season when she was just 9 years old. "I'd put Melissa up at that age up against anybody who's ever stood in front of a camera," he said. "She's the whole package, her emotional life, the way she looked with the buck teeth and the freckles. She was so real and so irresistible because of that."

Butler added, "You couldn't not love her and wanna follow whatever she was going to be doing in any story that you were watching." The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor also noted that Gilbert's work with the show's creator and star Michael Landon, who played her father, Charles "Pa" Ingalls, was the heart of the show's early years but Butler was honored to be part of Laura's journey as she matured. "She evolved beyond sitting on Pa's lap, and with the pigtails and the lovely moments that they had together. There was going to be something else. It was great to be a part of that," Butler said.