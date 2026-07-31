All The Drama Behind The Scenes Of '80s Sitcom Golden Girls

The women in "The Golden Girls" are a tight-knit group that operates like a family that has fun together and leans on each other in times of need. The truth was some of them didn't get along when the cameras weren't rolling. The reported rift between Bea Arthur and Betty White seemed to last throughout the show's production. White put it candidly in an interview with the Village Voice. Speaking about Arthur, White said, "She was not that fond of me. She found me a pain in the neck sometimes. It was my positive attitude and that made Bea mad sometimes. Sometimes if I was happy, she'd be furious!"

Co-producer Marsha Posner Williams thought much of the dislike came from how the two comedians came from different style backgrounds. Arthur was from the theater where actors separated themselves from the audience, while White was from television where actors would want to schmooze the crowd. Per The Hollywood Reporter, during a panel during Pride LIVE! Hollywood in 2025, Williams said, "Betty would break character in the middle of the show (and talk to the live audience), and Bea hated that." Williams also stated that while filming, both women were always professional. Matthew Saks, Arthur's son, put it even more bluntly to Closer (via Country Living), "My mom unknowingly carried the attitude that it was fun to have somebody to be angry at." Although the women weren't best friends off camera, they certainly delivered on screen.