Inside The Reported Rift Between Bea Arthur And Betty White On The Set Of Golden Girls

Since its debut in 1985, "The Golden Girls" continues to be a beloved series about the strong bonds between four women. While characters Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia had their share of disagreements throughout the seven seasons, it appears that there was also some real-life discord between the actors, particularly Bea Arthur, who played Dorothy, and Betty White, who played Rose.

Stan Zimmerman, who wrote three episodes during the first season of "The Golden Girls," didn't personally witness Arthur and White clashing. "I never felt tension between the two," Zimmerman explained in his memoir, "The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore." "I only heard stories and recently learned, from producer Marsha Posner Williams on a podcast, that Bea thought Betty was two-faced." Zimmerman believed Arthur valued authenticity in people. In contrast, he felt like White had more common ground with her character Sue Ann Nivens (from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show") than her role as Rose. "More conniving than the innocent airhead from St. Olaf," Zimmerman wrote.

Podcast interviews have previously added to the drama of a White/Arthur rift. On "The Originals" podcast in April 2021, Joel Thurm, a retired casting director, related a startling conversation he had with Arthur in 1999. "She called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears," he recalled. While anecdotes like these are disappointing to fans, the off-screen relationship between White and Arthur is more nuanced than it appears.