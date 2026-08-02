Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Wasn't Flawless: Guests Complained About This One Thing

Just call this her Wife Era. Taylor Swift is officially off the market, having exchanged vows with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on July 3, 2026. Details of the wedding, held before a thousand or so guests at Madison Square Garden, are still being kept hush-hush, though some hints have slipped out. For instance, guests have gushed over Taylor and Travis's "deeply loving" wedding vows. They reportedly ran on the long side, which might have made some attendees fidgety, but the couple's heartfelt sentiments surely made up for it. (Was anyone really planning to duck out of the event early? Where else would you go on a Friday night in a designer gown and D&G shoes?) Yet, there was one important aspect of the big day that definitely fell short of some expectations, according to reports.

Wedding guests who spoke to the Daily Mail after the fact shared their disappointment with the food. Rather than a formal sit-down dinner, the reception reportedly featured a wide variety of food stations from which people could choose freely. "I couldn't believe that there was a buffet at the wedding of the year!" one insider told the outlet. "That felt like such a tacky move." Another guest simply called the fare "not great."

There was also a bit of a "ChampagneGate" drama over the Swift-Kelce wedding. One attendee claimed that the bubbly ran out long before the end of the evening, but the wife of the Chiefs' owner retorted online that there was plenty of liquor to go around. Other sources confirmed the food station setup to TMZ, adding that many people had to eat standing up because of limited table space. One bluntly called the awkward arrangement "a bit of a s***show."