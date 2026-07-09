Online Feud Rages About 'Champagnegate' At Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding continues to be shrouded in mystery. We know the huge guest list included tons of famous names (except for Ryan Seacrest, who made the awkward faux pas of accepting Swift's invite without realizing he had a work conflict), and we know the couple's wedding vows were lengthy to say the least. Yet, as of this writing, not so much as a photo of the "kiss the bride" moment has been released, creating the perfect environment for some juicy drama to bubble up. And boy, has it ever.

Counteracting one guest who spilled Swift's wedding details (and who quickly took the comments down), the Daily Mail ran an exclusive story in which other unnamed attendees dished that the big day was actually a big disappointment. One explained that almost everyone there had to stand to watch the ceremony since there were only about 150 designated seats for the ceremony. "People were trying to reserve seats by throwing their jackets over them, but they got booted out of those seats by staff because those were reserved for the closest people," a source said. Worse yet, at the reception, guests reportedly had to wait in long lines for the buffet-style food, and "people couldn't believe that the champagne ran out really early."

But when podcaster Zac Peter recounted the article on Instagram, Tavia Hunt quickly shut him down in the comments. "This is such a false narrative," fumed the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. "They did not run out of champagne. There were not long lines. Every single person was seated for the ceremony. The vows were spectacular — beautiful, heartfelt, and absolutely perfect. It could not have been a more fabulous experience."