The Major Signs Lorenzo Lamas' Kids Are Totally On Board With His New Romance

Things between '80s superstars Lorenzo Lamas are heating up as the two stars appear to be falling deeper and deeper in love. The couple first met all the way back in 1983 when they shared the cover of Playgirl, but they waited four decades and a combined eight marriages before reuniting on New Year's Eve 2025 in Las Vegas, kicking off a romance not long after. Locklear and Lamas finally made it official in April 2026. And it looks like at least one of Lamas' offspring is happy that their dad may have finally found the one.

Lamas' daughter and "Bachelor" Season 12 star Shayne Lamas appears to be especially close to Locklear. In May, Shayne praised Locklear in a Mother's Day post on Instagram showing off a photo from the Lamas/Locklear Playgirl photoshoot and writing, "Beautiful Heather, I adore you... Watching your relationship with my dad genuinely makes me believe one's true love will be one's lasting love." Locklear returned the compliment, writing, "Beautiful soul, thank you and happy Mother's Day! Your children are so wonderful, which shows what a tremendous mom you are. Your dad is the same."

A few weeks later, Shayne made an Instagram post celebrating her daughter and son each finishing eighth and fifth grade with a pic that featured the whole family, including Locklear, writing, "The Lamas & Locklear Crew celebrating..." On the other side of the couple, Locklear brought Lamas as her plus one to her daughter Ava Locklear's wedding in May.