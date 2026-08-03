The Major Signs Lorenzo Lamas' Kids Are Totally On Board With His New Romance
Things between '80s superstars Lorenzo Lamas are heating up as the two stars appear to be falling deeper and deeper in love. The couple first met all the way back in 1983 when they shared the cover of Playgirl, but they waited four decades and a combined eight marriages before reuniting on New Year's Eve 2025 in Las Vegas, kicking off a romance not long after. Locklear and Lamas finally made it official in April 2026. And it looks like at least one of Lamas' offspring is happy that their dad may have finally found the one.
Lamas' daughter and "Bachelor" Season 12 star Shayne Lamas appears to be especially close to Locklear. In May, Shayne praised Locklear in a Mother's Day post on Instagram showing off a photo from the Lamas/Locklear Playgirl photoshoot and writing, "Beautiful Heather, I adore you... Watching your relationship with my dad genuinely makes me believe one's true love will be one's lasting love." Locklear returned the compliment, writing, "Beautiful soul, thank you and happy Mother's Day! Your children are so wonderful, which shows what a tremendous mom you are. Your dad is the same."
A few weeks later, Shayne made an Instagram post celebrating her daughter and son each finishing eighth and fifth grade with a pic that featured the whole family, including Locklear, writing, "The Lamas & Locklear Crew celebrating..." On the other side of the couple, Locklear brought Lamas as her plus one to her daughter Ava Locklear's wedding in May.
Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas aren't hiding their love
Ever since Heather Locklear let the world in on her romance with Lorenzo Lamas, the two haven't hidden how much they are in love. The couple made their first public appearance together at the Chiller Theatre Expo in New Jersey, and Lamas told Fox News Digital that his relationship with Locklear wasn't something he expected, saying, "I've been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I've ever met." Lamas' trial and error includes six previous marriages, but that doesn't mean he isn't interested in getting married one more time. According to reports, Lamas is looking to fast-track his wedding to Locklear, and the "T.J. Hooker" star may be more than happy to marry the former "Renegade."
Locklear, who was previously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, appears to be ready to marry Lamas as well. Appearing on the Hollywood & Divine podcast, Locklear said, "When I tell this person I love him, I'm really saying, 'I love you, God.' Because that's what happened. It's from God... I'm in the best time I have ever been." An insider backed up Locklear's feelings, telling Closer, "She says she's finally found her Prince Charming and when he pops the question she plans to say yes, no matter who objects." The source hinted that the person who may object is Locklear's daughter, Ava. According to the insider, while Ava likes Lamas, she is hoping that they don't rush into anything, saying, "In a year or two, if things are still going well, then people in Heather's life will be all for her getting hitched, but not this quickly."