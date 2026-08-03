'I Let Parkinson's Make Decisions For Me': Michael J. Fox Has No Regrets About Returning To Acting

Michael J. Fox became a superstar in the 1980s, starring as Alex P. Keaton in the TV show "Family Ties" and as Marty McFly in the "Back to the Future" movies. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 when he was just 29. Among other things, this central nervous system disease impacts movement, and it has no cure. Doctors thought Fox wouldn't be able to manage the symptoms well enough to be able to continue acting after he was 40. Fox even retired from acting — twice. But it didn't stick either time. Fox joined the cast of Apple TV's "Shrinking" for Season 3, which premiered in 2026, playing a patient with Parkinson's. Fox has confirmed how much acting has helped him. However, he's also aware that, just as his health impacts his children, Parkinson's also impacts whether he works or not.

In explaining his current perspective on acting, he told The Hollywood Reporter, "It's really prolonged my life and made my life interesting in a way that I didn't think it would be to this point." Fox knows that the disease he has does have some control over what he does. "I'm not retired from acting," Fox explained, "but if I didn't act again, it would be for a very good reason. I let Parkinson's make decisions for me."

We've seen how Fox has let Parkinson's guide his work in the past. Fox's reasons for stepping back from acting in 2020 came down to being able to deliver a performance. "I reached the point where I couldn't rely on my ability to speak on any given day," he told AARP in 2021, "which meant I couldn't act comfortably at all anymore."