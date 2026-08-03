The Public Was Left Reeling By Rita Hayworth's Prince Aly Divorce, But She Thrived Without Him

Rita Hayworth was a gorgeous yet tragic Old Hollywood star in multiple ways. Born Margarita Cansino to dancer parents, her father, Eduardo, forced her to drop out of school to dance professionally and abused her on the road. She later had a turbulent love life during her career as she had five short-lived marriages. Her relationship with third husband Prince Aly Khan started off as a passionate yet scandalous Old Hollywood affair and ended in a horrible divorce.

The prince was still married to his first wife in 1948 when he set his sights on Hayworth, who was separated from her second husband, Orson Welles. After confiding in a gossip columnist, Khan connected with the "Gilda" actor in Paris, wooed her in the Provence region of France, and lavished her with expensive jewels in California. Both parties divorced their spouses ahead of their Provence wedding in May 1949. However, Hayworth and the prince didn't have a joyful union after the birth of their daughter Yasmin that December.

Prince Khan was the eldest son of Aga Khan III, a hereditary spiritual leader of the Nizari Isma'ili community in Islam. After the wedding, the prince's father required the newlyweds to tour southern Africa as part of the prince's duties. This was hard for Hayworth, who left her acting career behind; the prince also reportedly had extramarital affairs on these trips. In 1951, she returned to Hollywood with Yasmin and her oldest daughter, Rebecca Welles, before divorcing the prince in 1953, much to the shock of the public who had been mesmerized by the seemingly fairy tale romance.