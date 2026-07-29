Don Knotts' Daughter Karen Lifts The Lid On Why He Really Left The Andy Griffith Show

Both Don Knotts and Andy Griffith originally decided to stay on "The Andy Griffith Show" for five years. After it saw so much success, though, Griffith chose to keep it going longer than he had intended. Don, on the other hand, was ready to leave, since he landed a five-picture deal at Universal and went on to star in movies. Luckily, it seems there were no hard feelings between him and Griffith, despite their different choices. They continued to work together and stayed friends for years to come. Don later played a part on the show "Matlock," whose cast was led by Griffith.

According to Karen Knotts' Woman's World interview, "[Don] just looked at things as one project or another. He never was one to go back and look at stuff from the past," noting, "In fact, I don't remember ever seeing him watch 'The Andy Griffith Show.' He loved the show, but he would just look at each new project for what it was and take it for what it was. And dive into that particular project. That's just how he functioned." Despite that, he did occasionally come back to "The Andy Griffith Show" as a guest star after his exit, also appearing in "Mayberry R.F.D." and "Return to Mayberry."

Evidently, Don knew when he was ready for a career change. That change worked out for him in the end. Still, it's no wonder why so many people wished he'd spent even more time bringing Barney Fife to life.