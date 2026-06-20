Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Matlock? Where They Are Today
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In 2024, CBS announced the creation of "Matlock," which, to some fans, was simply a brand-new show. The new CBS series stars the stunning and nearly unrecognizable Kathy Bates in the lead role, along with Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter. "Matlock" premiered to a resounding number of fans, causing the legal drama to be renewed for not just a second season but a third one as well. Some, however, may not know that the 2024 version of "Matlock" is a gender-swapped remake of an '80s classic, which featured a memorable cast in its own right.
First premiering on NBC, the original "Matlock" follows the highly credible and expensive Atlanta-based criminal defense lawyer Ben Matlock as he navigates the various cases thrown his way. Alongside its contemporaries such as "Miami Vice," "Magnum, P.I.," and "The Golden Girls," "Matlock" proved itself amongst a strong line-up of prime-time television shows from the mid-'80s to mid-'90s. Despite "Matlock" being deemed one of the more dramatic interpretations of legal cases, the show's nine-season run is nothing to scoff at. The series' longevity also shaped the careers of most of its cast members, who used the show's popularity to catapult themselves into more fruitful ventures, from humanitarian projects to working in judicial administrations. To learn more about the cast's whereabouts, here is everything that happened to the original cast of "Matlock" since its finale in 1995.
Andy Griffith's legacy lived on following his passing in 2012
"Matlock" wouldn't have been as successful as it was if it weren't for Andy Griffith's calculated performance as the lead protagonist Ben Matlock. In a series that called for a main character with Southern charm, Griffith displayed this essential character trait in his performance as Andy Taylor in "The Andy Griffith Show." When "Matlock" fell into his hands, Griffith already had a successful career as a prominent comedian, actor, and full-fledged performer with a three-decade-long resume consisting of "A Face in the Crowd," "No Time for Sergeants," "Murder in Texas," and more. Life after "Matlock" was relatively easy-going, as Griffith continued to act but ultimately enjoyed the fruits of his labor in the latter part of his life.
Sadly, in 2012, Griffith passed away in his home state, North Carolina, after sustaining a heart attack. Griffith, who was 86 years old at the time of his death, had a history of illnesses like coronary artery disease and hypertension. His passing shocked the masses, but it seemed his family was prepared for such an ordeal, as Griffith was buried in Roanoke Island shortly after his death, per his family's request. "It had been planned for some time," a spokesperson told CNN. "This was the wish of his family." Luckily, Griffith's legacy lives on, whether it be from his sitcom run in "The Andy Griffith Show" or the notable comeback of the "Matlock" series.
Linda Purl continued to be a prominent performer throughout her multi-decade-long career
With her role as the bright-eyed daughter of Ben Matlock, Linda Purl further solidified her success as an actor. Before playing Charlene Matlock, Purl nailed her breakout role on "Happy Days" as the girlfriend of Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli, Ashley Pfister. "Matlock" only propelled her into other notable projects such as "Robin's Hood," "Port Charles," and "First Monday." One of her most memorable performances came in 2009 when she briefly joined the cast of "The Office" as Pam Beesly's mother, Helene Beesly.
Purl never stopped growing as a performer, as she later dove into soap operas such as "General Hospital" as well. In 2022, Purl also starred in "The Bold and the Beautiful" alongside Patrick Duffy, her boyfriend. She also regularly tours the country performing jazz-infused cabaret shows, a passion that existed throughout her early days as an actor. In November 2025, she debuted her cabaret show "Tunes & Tales: Adventures in Survival," which, alongside her book, "A Peek Behind the Curtain: An Actress' Life on the Road," all draw from her experiences as a performer. While fielding questions about her career for "Call Me Adam" in 2025, Purl expressed gratitude for having full control over her creative pursuits and how it helped her career longevity. "We are all so fortunate to be living in an age where we have autonomy in so many areas ... You don't have to sit around, in other words, for the phone to ring," she said.
Nancy Stafford's devotion to Christianity changed her career trajectory
Nancy Stafford's portrayal of Ben Matlock's dedicated legal partner, Michelle Thomas, was a culmination of an already budding acting career. Through getting her start in the early '80s, Stafford spent the majority of that decade finding work in shows like "St. Elsewhere" and "Sidekicks." After "Matlock," however, Stafford seemingly switched gears and took fewer roles because of her growing faith in Christianity. As films and television shows became more sexually explicit over the years, Stafford decided not to take part in those that went against her beliefs. This is not to say she stopped acting, as she appeared in meaningful projects that aligned with her ideologies, like "Seasons of Miracles," "I'm Not Ashamed," and "Faith, Hope & Love."
In promotion of the 2020 film "First Lady," Stafford spoke to Fox and fielded questions regarding her decision to change course in Hollywood. While her decisiveness on what she took part in weighed heavily on her perception of what it may do to her career, it was something she couldn't disregard. "I mean, some things are very easy to say no to. Others, you may wrestle with it a little bit because your character seems okay. But I like to take a look at the message. What's the messaging I'm sending here?" she explained. "And some actors don't really care about that. But I do — I do care."
Julie Sommars remained largely out of the public eye
From the '60s onward, Julie Sommars was often a featured actor, appearing in projects like "Bonanza" and "Harry O." Aside from "The Governor & J.J.," Sommars' claim to fame was "Matlock," where she portrayed Julie March, an assistant district attorney who ended up forming a romantic bond with Ben Matlock. The role was largely involved, as she took part in every season except Seasons 7 and 8. However, what many thought would've been the start to a prominent acting career became one shrouded in what-ifs, as the end of "Matlock" ultimately marked the end of her stint as an actor.
Despite a few credits in "Magnum, P.I." and "Partners in Crime," Sommars upheld a private life away from Hollywood. By 1999, Sommars was involved in another venture that didn't have to do with the big screen. For one year, Sommars was a public member of the California Judicial Performance Commission. Sommars also served a three-year term on the Board of Governors for the State of California between 2000 and 2003. Afterward, Sommars generally led a private life as a mother of three and wife of the late John Harris Karns, who tragically passed away in 2023.
Clarence Gilyard Jr. split his time between acting and teaching before his passing in 2022
If anyone used their experience on "Matlock" as a launching pad for more fruitful endeavors, it'd be Clarence Gilyard Jr. From guest appearances in "Diff'rent Strokes" and a recurring role in "CHiPs" to a credible role in "Die Hard" alongside Bruce Willis, Gilyard Jr.'s stint as the devoted private investigator, Conrad McMasters, in "Matlock" was a culmination of years of exposure in other projects. That said, his 1993 departure from "Matlock" didn't spell the end for Gilyard Jr.'s career, as he went on to snag his most notable role as Ranger James Trivette in "Walker, Texas Ranger."
With roles in "Top Gun" to "Left Behind" under his belt, Gilyard Jr. was a successful actor who continued to find work over the years. In 2006, he became a film and theater professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Despite his agent being opposed to this at the time, teaching was a passion he was drawn to, even if it drew him away from acting for a bit. "I'm wired to teach. And I'm a professional, but the profession has to feed the classroom," Gilyard Jr. told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2017. He'd pick his acting work back up in the 2010s, but it wouldn't last long, as he died in 2022 from an undisclosed illness. Not only did publications honor his legacy after his passing, but so did his UNLV staff as well. "His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him," Dean Nancy J. Uscher announced in 2022 (via People).
Kene Holliday used his platform to shape the youth
Many may remember Conrad McMasters as Ben Matlock's dedicated private investigator, but Tyler Hudson was his first. Kene Holliday played Tyler Hudson for the first four seasons of "Matlock," and Clarence Gilyard Jr. was his immediate replacement after Holliday was fired due to his drug and alcohol abuse. This is not to discredit his long-standing career as an actor beforehand, as Holliday had roles in "Carter Country," "The Jeffersons," "Benson," "Hill Street Blues," and the "G.I. Joe" franchise in the mid-to-late '80s. His personal issues were a setback for his career, but he'd overcome them and go on to act well into the 2000s, making a major career comeback in 2007's "Great World of Sound."
In 2009, Holliday founded a performing company named Moto Theatre Works, where he spent the latter part of his life shaping the youth through performing arts. One theater project saw him relay the importance of sexual health in 2015 through a comedy-led show on the matter. He'd even promote Moto Theatre Works as part of the Darby Foundation Youth Enrichment Program and the African American Golfer's Digest in 2012. As of 2026, it seems Holliday is enjoying a private life as a father of two and a company owner.
David Froman tragically died of cancer in 2010
Like many of his peers, David Froman was a prolific actor well before he portrayed the authoritative police lieutenant Bob Brooks in "Matlock." With a resume consisting of credits from "Simon & Simon," "21 Jump Street," and "Cheers," Froman was no stranger to prime-time television. None of these roles were as credible as his time on "Matlock," however, as this was his claim to fame from 1986 to 1994. His career seemingly took a backseat following his stint on "Matlock," transitioning into a professor of speech and theater at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
Froman remained a professor for some time and even returned to the stage in the 2000s with Miami Little Theatre. He also led a humble life as a husband and a father of six. However, Froman sadly passed away in 2010 at the age of 71. Froman died from complications of cancer; though, his family did not share the type of cancer he was diagnosed with, nor how far along he was in dealing with the disease. What was apparent was his legacy as not only a prime-time actor but also a renowned teacher of the medium.
Daniel Roebuck was instrumental in founding a non-profit organization in 2020
Not many could say they've had the acting career Daniel Roebuck has had. From getting his start in the '80s, Daniel enjoyed a fruitful career that led to his portrayal of Ben Matlock's earnest junior partner, Cliff Lewis, on "Matlock." What's more prolific, however, was his career following "Matlock," in which Daniel became a household name through appearances in "Nash Bridges," "Final Destination," and "Lost." He remained a working actor, but in turn, he also used his platform to found a non-profit film organization.
In 2020, Daniel and his wife, Tammy Roebuck, launched A Channel of Peace, which, according to their website, is a production company that produces films-slash-series that align with religious values. Daniel's company also provides college students with career opportunities to break into Hollywood as well, whether it be credible internships where they work closely with production staff or small roles in their self-produced projects. Daniel remained active as an actor through his non-profit, garnering credits in the organization's faith-based films such as "Lucky Louie," "Saint Nick of Bethlehem," "Learning You," and "The Hail Mary."
Richard Newton enjoyed an illustrious career in TV before his passing in 2006
From 1986 to 1992, Richard Newton played the no-nonsense Judge Richard Cooksey in "Matlock." While his role on the series proved to be his most consistent, most of his credibility lies within his work as a producer for notable television shows like "Burke's Law," "The Felony Squad," "The Mod Squad," "Hawaii Five-O," and both the "Concrete Cowboys" projects. Despite how low-profile his accolades were, Richard was a prominent name in television. That is, until 1992, when Newton seemingly stepped away from Hollywood for good as an actor and producer.
After that, he led a relatively private life in Texas, with no news regarding acting roles or producing projects for the rest of the '90s, leading into the 2000s. In 2006, Richard passed away at the age of 79 in DeSoto, Texas. The cause of death was undisclosed at the time and remains unknown as of 2026. There is also limited information on his family life and any potential surviving family members. His spouse, Beulah Bea Carter Newton, died in 1995 at the age of 67.
Brynn Thayer never lost her passion for acting
Despite being a late addition to the "Matlock" cast, Brynn Thayer wasn't any less memorable. Thayer portrayed the supportive and calm daughter of Ben Matlock, Leanne MacIntyre, and became a beloved character from Seasons 6 to 8. This wasn't a role that necessarily launched her career, as she was known for her work on "One Life to Live," "Hero and the Terror" — which saw her act alongside the late "Walker, Texas Ranger" star Chuck Norris — and "TV 101."
With her gig in "Matlock" ending in 1994, Thayer went on to have a highly decorated career that includes her portrayal of Kylie Quinlan in "General Hospital" and Pam Sanders in "7th Heaven." She then joined the cast of "Suits" for a guest appearance as Lily Specter. According to her 2023 interview with Soap Opera Digest, her longevity was simply due to her passion for acting remaining as strong as when she started. "I still love to act, so that's why I'm always in class because you get a chance, even though you might not have a job, you still get a chance to act on stage in a class and learn more about acting and how you can be better," she stated. Thayer's roles continue into the 2020s, with projects such as "Fatal Attraction" and "Kentucky Roses," showcasing yet again that she continues to find consistent work as an actor.
Kari Lizer has had extensive work in sitcoms
From law student to Ben Matlock's dedicated law clerk, Kari Lizer portrayed the young Cassie Phillips for the first two seasons of "Matlock." Her stint was brief but notable enough to propel her into other projects, such as "The Van Dyke Show," "Quantum Leap," and more. The '90s, however, proved to be a pivotal time for Lizer as she found herself writing and co-producing various TV shows, like "Weird Science," "Boston Common," and "Maggie Winters." In the 2000s, Lizer then worked on the NBC hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and "The New Adventures of Old Christine," which starred Wanda Sykes and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, one of the many legendary actors from the cast of "Seinfeld."
The latter show's premise — a mature woman's newfound sense of life — appealed to audiences and ran for five seasons. Unfortunately, its cancellation in 2010 compelled Lizer to comment about the unfair treatment the show received from CBS. "As for what happened at CBS, we've suffered from a serious lack of support from them since the beginning ... I hate to say it, but I'm afraid they don't care much for the female-of-a-certain-age point of view over there," she told TV Guide (via TV Series Finale). There was a similar state of contention for her work on the 2021 ABC series, "Call Your Mother," which featured Kyra Sedgwick. Lizer's show was plagued by restraints due to its post-pandemic existence and a change in leadership, which Sedgwick noted in a cryptic X post announcing the show's cancellation. "The rollout was nuts," Sedgwick wrote.
Don Knotts transitioned into a credible voice actor in the latter part of his career
Some may not remember Don Knotts' brief cameo in "Matlock" as Les Calhoun, but it never took away from what we've known him best for. After previously garnering notoriety as the offbeat deputy sheriff in "The Andy Griffith Show," Knotts did the same in "Matlock" alongside his longtime friend Andy Griffith, only this time he was merely Ben Matlock's pesky neighbor. Knotts' unique physical presence was always a high point for the actor, ever since he got his start, whether it be his dramatic portrayal of Wilbur Peterson in "Search for Tomorrow" or his comedic timbre as Ralph Furley in "Three's Company." However, it was his eccentric voice that helped him transition into more work behind the camera in the latter part of his career.
With stints in major cartoon franchises like "Garfield and Friends," "Scooby-Doo," and "Johnny Bravo," Knotts evolved into a dedicated voice actor. His most consistent voice work to date is his stint as Wormie in "Hermie & Friends," a role he reprised throughout various spinoffs. His legacy was deeply cemented in the entertainment world, which made his passing in 2006 so tragic. In the early 2000s, Knotts was diagnosed with lung cancer. In the years that followed, Knotts developed health issues like pulmonary and respiratory complications due to the disease. This ultimately resulted in his death at 81 years old.