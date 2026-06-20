Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Matlock? Where They Are Today

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In 2024, CBS announced the creation of "Matlock," which, to some fans, was simply a brand-new show. The new CBS series stars the stunning and nearly unrecognizable Kathy Bates in the lead role, along with Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter. "Matlock" premiered to a resounding number of fans, causing the legal drama to be renewed for not just a second season but a third one as well. Some, however, may not know that the 2024 version of "Matlock" is a gender-swapped remake of an '80s classic, which featured a memorable cast in its own right.

First premiering on NBC, the original "Matlock" follows the highly credible and expensive Atlanta-based criminal defense lawyer Ben Matlock as he navigates the various cases thrown his way. Alongside its contemporaries such as "Miami Vice," "Magnum, P.I.," and "The Golden Girls," "Matlock" proved itself amongst a strong line-up of prime-time television shows from the mid-'80s to mid-'90s. Despite "Matlock" being deemed one of the more dramatic interpretations of legal cases, the show's nine-season run is nothing to scoff at. The series' longevity also shaped the careers of most of its cast members, who used the show's popularity to catapult themselves into more fruitful ventures, from humanitarian projects to working in judicial administrations. To learn more about the cast's whereabouts, here is everything that happened to the original cast of "Matlock" since its finale in 1995.