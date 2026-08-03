Kevin Bacon's Only Son Is All Grown Up. See What He Looks Like Today
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are one Hollywood's most famous couples. They were also arguably Hollywood's coolest couple in the '80s. The famous actors have two kids, Sosie and Travis Bacon. Travis is the oldest of the two, born on June 23, 1989, and looks arguably very different from his early days when he appeared at certain events with his parents. The below snapshot shows what he looked like at 36, almost 37, in March 2026, in a photo taken for promotions of the Bacon family film project "Family Movie" at SXSW.
Unlike his sister, Travis did not follow exactly in the footsteps of his parents and pursue acting. Instead, he has mostly been a composer and musician, especially in the metal music space. He's known for his contributions to the groups Contracult Collective and Black Anvil. In April 2026, he also released the solo song "Dopamine," which served as the lead single for his solo EP entitled "Industrial Blues." Travis usually releases music under the name "Travis Sedg Bacon," which honors both his famous mother and father.
Travis is also on Instagram, where he sometimes shares photos of his activities with the rest of the Bacon family. On July 24, 2026, he shared some black and white photos of the family working on their horror film "Family Movie," and also announced that the film would be screened at Lincoln Center in NYC.
Travis Bacon seemingly gets his love of music from his dad
Despite being mainly known for acting, Kevin Bacon is more musical than he seems. In fact, it is likely Kevin's interest in music (and maybe his band with his brother Michael Bacon) that led to Travis Bacon pursuing it as a career. Speaking about his son, Kevin told Hello! Magazine at the premiere of "Space Oddity" in 2022, "We've collaborated on amazing stuff because I'm a musician too." He added that the entire family has teamed up across various film projects. For example, Kevin and Kyra Sedgwick have served as directors for Sosie Bacon on other movies, including the previously mentioned "Family Movie."
Although Travis did act in "Family Movie," he tends to stay off camera and work mainly as a composer. Travis served as the composer for several films directed by his mom including "Story of a Girl," "Girls Weekend," and "Space Oddity." In a 2023 interview with Scene Point Blank, Travis discussed another creative venture. He told the outlet, "I am a co-creator, partial owner and official film composer of Slashtag [Cinema]," which is a horror film production company also spearheaded by Kyle Kouri and Dylan Garrett Smith.