Kevin Bacon's Only Son Is All Grown Up. See What He Looks Like Today

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are one Hollywood's most famous couples. They were also arguably Hollywood's coolest couple in the '80s. The famous actors have two kids, Sosie and Travis Bacon. Travis is the oldest of the two, born on June 23, 1989, and looks arguably very different from his early days when he appeared at certain events with his parents. The below snapshot shows what he looked like at 36, almost 37, in March 2026, in a photo taken for promotions of the Bacon family film project "Family Movie" at SXSW.

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Unlike his sister, Travis did not follow exactly in the footsteps of his parents and pursue acting. Instead, he has mostly been a composer and musician, especially in the metal music space. He's known for his contributions to the groups Contracult Collective and Black Anvil. In April 2026, he also released the solo song "Dopamine," which served as the lead single for his solo EP entitled "Industrial Blues." Travis usually releases music under the name "Travis Sedg Bacon," which honors both his famous mother and father.

Travis is also on Instagram, where he sometimes shares photos of his activities with the rest of the Bacon family. On July 24, 2026, he shared some black and white photos of the family working on their horror film "Family Movie," and also announced that the film would be screened at Lincoln Center in NYC.