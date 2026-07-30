The Biggest Complaints About Project Runway Season 22 So Far

Some of the already heightened drama in Season 22 of "Project Runway" has been exacerbated by the judges, and one of the most persistent critiques of the season is just how personal their critiques have felt. While some fans have found the judges' shadier commentary humorous, others thought that it devolved into intimate criticism of the contestants themselves rather than their work.

Without constructive criticism, the judges risk shutting down contestants' attempts at design rather than providing them an opportunity to improve and come back stronger. This negativity bias has also led to some impressive looks being swept under the rug without much commentary at all, making the entire viewing experience quite lackluster for a fashion-loving audience.

Most of the negativity in this regard has been attributed to stylist and so-called "image architect" Law Roach, but that may be exactly why he was hired for "Project Runway." In a 2025 interview with Variety, Roach reflected, "... I have this persona and my television work has casted some shady moments." While he clarified that his harshness is just his version of honesty and not meant to be hurtful, that hasn't made the process of watching it any easier to digest for fans.

Viewers have also found Heidi Klum's presence this season to be rather lackluster compared to how much they enjoyed her in previous seasons. One user on Reddit guessed, "She seems almost embarrassed at what the show has become. And it doesn't seem like she wants to be as mean and childish as the other judges so they get all the screentime." The absence of Tim Gunn (and the sad way he was snubbed by the show) has also been felt. Fans loved his relationship with Klum, and many felt they were once the face of "Project Runway."

Ultimately, the main sense of frustration coming from fans seems to be that their grievances aren't being taken seriously, especially after they expressed similar complaints with Season 21. With little likely to change this season, they can only hope Season 23 recaptures the show's original spark. Otherwise, it might be time for this project to end.