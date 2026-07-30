The Biggest Complaints About Project Runway Season 22 So Far
The world of fashion has always been glamorous and out-of-reach, but shows like "Project Runway" help to demystify the illusive industry and reveal the process behind truly breathtaking looks. For more than two decades, aspiring designers have come to the show to be mentored and judged by some of the most influential insiders in the industry, and Season 22 was projected to be the program's most iconic yet. Unfortunately, despite all the hype leading up to the premiere on July 9, 2026, fans appear to be deeply disappointed with the reality of the show this season, at least so far.
The biggest complaints about Season 22 are over a mixture of old and new elements alike. Season 21 brought back German supermodel Heidi Klum, and she returns for this season alongside previous judges Nina Garcia of Elle Magazine and celebrity stylist Law Roach. "Project Runway" drastically expanded its playing field this season, hosting a record-high 22 contestants for its 22nd season. Notable designers included Robby and Plane Jane from season 16 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," bringing together the best of both fandoms. Familiar faces were also set to return, with Joseph McRae from Season 21 making a comeback and Season 4 winner Christian Siriano reprising his role as a mentor.
So what went wrong? From memes about Tyra Banks' egregious mega-bang to sincere criticism of the judges, contestants, and structure, here are some of the biggest complaints about Season 22.
Fans are not a fan of Project Runway's new structure
"Project Runway" has seen several changes since its first season aired in 2004, but one thing that has remained consistent has been its episodic structure. That seemed to be the case until Season 21, when fans immediately pushed back against the new "cliffhanger eliminations." Rather than rounding off each episode with someone going home, the program has instead delayed the decision until the beginning of the next episode. Despite the negative reactions, "Project Runway" continued this structure in Season 22, much to the dismay of its fans.
One post in the show's main thread on Reddit, titled "I hate what PR has become," features comments from numerous fans lamenting the continuation of these cliffhanger eliminations. One Reddit user pointed out, "It's also awkward when the episode starts on a sad note of someone going home, I want it to start on a fresh new day." While this may have been an attempt to retain the audience's attention, it has seemingly had the opposite effect on longtime viewers. Many fans have also complained that the week-long wait between episodes leaves them feeling uninvested in the outcome and frustrated with producers for ignoring the initial backlash.
The record-breaking 22 contestants also seemed to be a haphazard decision, as most of them barely lasted past the first few installments. One user on X noted, "They seriously eliminated like 15 people in the span of 2 episodes and the season started 3 weeks ago. They're not giving the designers a chance to compete." It can be difficult to manage a tight filming deadline while giving all contestants the attention they deserve, but these were ultimately production decisions that "Project Runway" didn't have to make.
Season 22 is showing off the drama more than the designs
While television needs to be entertaining, many fans of "Project Runway" think Season 22 is ignoring the fashion itself in favor of interpersonal drama between contestants. The people behind the scenes of the series seem to be emphasizing conflict in a way that has shifted the focus from design. It was exciting and informative to see the best fashion from "Project Runway" being developed in real time, but even the most stand-out looks from this season haven't gotten the proper spotlight due to some interesting production choices.
For example, most of the workroom discourse and confessionals seem to revolve around drama with other contestants, as opposed to real sartorial discourse. Tears and disputes have seemingly taken precedence over the actual looks themselves, with episode three containing plenty of both. In an NFL-themed group challenge, contestants Andriy and Bobby had a screaming match that upset the latter so much that she cried through the rest of the episode. Unsportsmanlike to an almost cruel degree, it seems like the production has actively fanned the flames and enabled the drama for more views.
Some social media users have been pretty disappointed in the casting decisions for Season 22, as well, with fans wondering if certain contestants were cast more for their capacity for conflict than their design skills. As one Redditor wrote, "I wonder if they're coaching these people to be horrible all the time or if they just happened to find the most insufferable designers on the market." Another user on Reddit shared, "I've been really taken aback by the amount of ego being played up for the camera this season," adding, "There are very few likeable and relatable contestants."
Viewers find the judging in Season 22 to be just plain 'mean'
Some of the already heightened drama in Season 22 of "Project Runway" has been exacerbated by the judges, and one of the most persistent critiques of the season is just how personal their critiques have felt. While some fans have found the judges' shadier commentary humorous, others thought that it devolved into intimate criticism of the contestants themselves rather than their work.
Without constructive criticism, the judges risk shutting down contestants' attempts at design rather than providing them an opportunity to improve and come back stronger. This negativity bias has also led to some impressive looks being swept under the rug without much commentary at all, making the entire viewing experience quite lackluster for a fashion-loving audience.
Most of the negativity in this regard has been attributed to stylist and so-called "image architect" Law Roach, but that may be exactly why he was hired for "Project Runway." In a 2025 interview with Variety, Roach reflected, "... I have this persona and my television work has casted some shady moments." While he clarified that his harshness is just his version of honesty and not meant to be hurtful, that hasn't made the process of watching it any easier to digest for fans.
Viewers have also found Heidi Klum's presence this season to be rather lackluster compared to how much they enjoyed her in previous seasons. One user on Reddit guessed, "She seems almost embarrassed at what the show has become. And it doesn't seem like she wants to be as mean and childish as the other judges so they get all the screentime." The absence of Tim Gunn (and the sad way he was snubbed by the show) has also been felt. Fans loved his relationship with Klum, and many felt they were once the face of "Project Runway."
Ultimately, the main sense of frustration coming from fans seems to be that their grievances aren't being taken seriously, especially after they expressed similar complaints with Season 21. With little likely to change this season, they can only hope Season 23 recaptures the show's original spark. Otherwise, it might be time for this project to end.