Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Playful Chemistry Steals The Show On 'Live With Kelly And Mark'

Given their shared careers as famous actors, it's not uncommon for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' relationship to make headlines — for better or worse. However, while Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis certainly have their quirks and eccentricities, to say nothing of Kutcher's alleged jealous behavior, they certainly know how to be adorable from time to time. And if there's one thing that's sure to make fans nostalgic for a young Kutcher and Kunis' time as onscreen love interests on "That '70s Show," it's the "Jobs" star's support for his wife during her guest-hosting gig on "Live with Kelly and Mark."

With Kelly Ripa temporarily out of commission, "Live with Kelly and Mark" briefly became "Live with Mila and Mark" on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, with the "Black Swan" star gamely stepping in to take over her duties. Kutcher watched the show from backstage, though he did briefly appear on camera, much to everyone's delight — especially Kunis. "There he is! He's so happy right now. Hi, babe!" she enthused upon spotting him (via TV Insider).

Elsewhere in the show, Kutcher also briefly offered his wife and co-host Mark Consuelos some help during the "Stump Mark" game — a "two truths and a lie" type thing. But the celebrity couple's combined star power didn't quite translate to their deduction skills, as Consuelos ultimately sided against them, getting the correct answer in the process. Still Kutcher and Kunis' presence definitely made for an interesting episode regardless.