Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Playful Chemistry Steals The Show On 'Live With Kelly And Mark'
Given their shared careers as famous actors, it's not uncommon for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' relationship to make headlines — for better or worse. However, while Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis certainly have their quirks and eccentricities, to say nothing of Kutcher's alleged jealous behavior, they certainly know how to be adorable from time to time. And if there's one thing that's sure to make fans nostalgic for a young Kutcher and Kunis' time as onscreen love interests on "That '70s Show," it's the "Jobs" star's support for his wife during her guest-hosting gig on "Live with Kelly and Mark."
With Kelly Ripa temporarily out of commission, "Live with Kelly and Mark" briefly became "Live with Mila and Mark" on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, with the "Black Swan" star gamely stepping in to take over her duties. Kutcher watched the show from backstage, though he did briefly appear on camera, much to everyone's delight — especially Kunis. "There he is! He's so happy right now. Hi, babe!" she enthused upon spotting him (via TV Insider).
Elsewhere in the show, Kutcher also briefly offered his wife and co-host Mark Consuelos some help during the "Stump Mark" game — a "two truths and a lie" type thing. But the celebrity couple's combined star power didn't quite translate to their deduction skills, as Consuelos ultimately sided against them, getting the correct answer in the process. Still Kutcher and Kunis' presence definitely made for an interesting episode regardless.
Why did Mila Kunis have to fill in for Kelly Ripa?
If the comments on Instagram are anything to go by, Mila Kunis' guest-hosting gig on "Live with Kelly and Mark" was generally well-received by viewers. Husband Ashton Kutcher's brief but show-stealing cameos no doubt made the whole thing especially memorable for the audience members who attended the show in person, too. That being said, the fact that Kunis was there at all begs the question of what exactly is going on with Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos' own wife and regular co-host on the popular morning show.
Well, the answer is actually quite simple. As the "Riverdale" star himself shared on July 27, Ripa recently underwent an oral procedure, and is quite literally unable to speak as she recovers. Not only does the former soap star likely require a fair amount of bedrest regardless, but it's hard to imagine one of a morning show's two hosts being completely silent the entire time. It wouldn't be especially entertaining, never mind logical.
"Kelly sends her love," Consuelos confirmed on the July 27 edition of "Live," which featured singer Kevin Jonas as a guest host (via Entertainment Weekly). "It's a gum graft surgery, and her dentist said five years ago, 'You can do it in about five years,' and she joked, like, 'I didn't think I'd still be on the air in five years,'" the "All My Children" alum added.