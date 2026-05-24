Young Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Pics Make Us Nostalgic For Their That 70s Show Days

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have quietly racking up more years together than most marriages survive in their tax bracket despite all the weird things people say about them on the internet, including their rather eyebrow-raising hygiene habits, among other things. When you see past the controversies, it might hit you that this version of Kutcher and Kunis, who glide down a red carpet as polished, gala-headlining celebrities have become, is a far cry from the chaotic dum-dums they once portrayed in "That '70s Show," Jackie and Kelso.

Photos from "That '70s Show" are like a portal back to a sillier era. Both Kutcher and Kunis looked like doe-eyed teenagers pretending they were old enough to be there, and despite the palpable chemistry between the two, romance was still a decade away from clicking into place. That original spark was more "annoying older brother does your homework" than star-crossed lovers. After all, Kutcher was 20 when he sauntered onto the set as Michael Kelso, and Kunis was 14, lying about her age to land the role of Jackie. That age gap made Kutcher and Kunis' first kiss incredibly awkward, and the proof of that unique chemistry — which was sibling-coded before morphing into romance — is in the pictures, with shots from the era capturing them mid-goof, years before marriage, kids, and all the drama.