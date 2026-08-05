The Wildest Places David Muir Has Reported From During His Career

Renowned reporter for "ABC World News Tonight" David Muir has had a long and prolific career. The demanding job has taken him all across the globe and, as a result, to some truly wild places. Some of the locations Muir has reported from have been breathtaking, while others are downright dangerous, but he's never shied away from braving the unknown to bring the latest news to his loyal viewers. David Muir lives an incredibly lavish life, but he's had to work pretty hard for it at times, including climbing hundreds of stairs up to the torch of the Statue of Liberty as he covered an ABC special for the United States' 250th birthday.

Viewers were so impressed by the lengths the anchor went to in order to do this special coverage that many took to social media to note that he and his team deserved an Emmy for their trouble. The ABC News anchor documented it on Instagram, as he conducted reporting for the significant anniversary, including sharing some snaps of the Statue of Liberty, and captioning them: "The office these last few weeks. I'm so grateful to our small army of producers, photographers, editors, true artists — America the Beautiful for sure."

Footage of Muir's reporting from inside the famous landmark was truly remarkable. Even he took a moment to note just how "extraordinary" it was to view the statue from the inside, as the crew entered the crown (via Facebook), confessing, "It looks so much smaller on the inside." Their tour guide confirmed "nobody" is allowed up to Lady Liberty's torch, but after climbing up a narrow hatch, they finally got to see the view of New York City — and show it to the ABC audience. But this is hardly the strangest place Muir has reported from.