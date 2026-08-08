The Wild Way Jamie Lee Curtis Fell In Love With Her Husband Christopher Guest
Everyone has a celebrity crush, but most of the world can't actually act on those feelings like Jamie Lee Curtis did in 1984. That was when she saw her husband, Christopher Guest, for the first time, coming across a photo of him in the pages of Rolling Stone. The moment Curtis' eyes landed on Guest, she knew she needed to meet him, so she used her own fame to call his agency and ask them to hook her up. Shockingly, Guest didn't respond. Still, Curtis didn't give up, and the universe was on her side.
Talking about the fateful day she finally met her husband on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Curtis went into detail, explaining that, two months later, she went out to lunch with fellow successful nepo baby Melanie Griffith and spotted the man of her dreams in the flesh. "I sat down at a table and. ... Chris was sitting two tables away facing me." The two waved at one another and then, somewhat surprisingly, Guest left the restaurant, but not before looking at Curtis one more time, shrugging his shoulders, and waving goodbye, to which Curtis responded in kind. Thankfully, Guest's agent hadn't tossed Curtis' number out, and the "Waiting for Guffman" director called her the next day. The two went on their first date four days later, but there was one more roadblock they would need to overcome before they could spend their lives together: their careers.
As Curtis explained, "He was leaving for a year on 'Saturday Night Live' ... I was starting the movie 'Perfect' in Los Angeles. ... So we are now opposite coasts." But the two found a way to make things work, traveling to meet up each weekend and, just a month later, they were engaged and married before the end of the year.
Jamie Lee Curtis didn't believe in love until she met Christopher Guest
No one may be more surprised that Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest have been married for over 40 years than Curtis, who explained on Instagram, "As the product of 13 divorces in my immediate family I have often struggled with the idea of love..." The daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Curtis opened up to More magazine (via HuffPost) about why she questioned the idea of everlasting love, explaining that her birth was the result of her parents trying to make things work and how, sadly, "like any other save-the-marriage baby, I failed."
But with Guest, Curtis found proof that love does indeed exist, describing it to AARP through a lyric she wrote in a song celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary, "I feel safe when I drive up and see that you are home." Curtis now describes herself as "a deep, serious romantic," who even watches surprise engagement proposals on YouTube and cries tears of joy for the couples, explaining, "There's just something magical there, between the reality of it and the beautiful unknown of it. That's marriage."
But she doesn't try to pretend that making her marriage to Guest work for so long has always been easy. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight," Curtis revealed that she always keeps one phrase from her time in recovery in mind when things get tough: "If you stay on the bus, the scenery will change." She further elaborated, "It's like, all of a sudden you literally want to hate each other, and then the next day it's a pretty sunny day, and the dog does something cute. ... And then you're on another track."