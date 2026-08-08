The Wild Way Jamie Lee Curtis Fell In Love With Her Husband Christopher Guest

Everyone has a celebrity crush, but most of the world can't actually act on those feelings like Jamie Lee Curtis did in 1984. That was when she saw her husband, Christopher Guest, for the first time, coming across a photo of him in the pages of Rolling Stone. The moment Curtis' eyes landed on Guest, she knew she needed to meet him, so she used her own fame to call his agency and ask them to hook her up. Shockingly, Guest didn't respond. Still, Curtis didn't give up, and the universe was on her side.

Talking about the fateful day she finally met her husband on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Curtis went into detail, explaining that, two months later, she went out to lunch with fellow successful nepo baby Melanie Griffith and spotted the man of her dreams in the flesh. "I sat down at a table and. ... Chris was sitting two tables away facing me." The two waved at one another and then, somewhat surprisingly, Guest left the restaurant, but not before looking at Curtis one more time, shrugging his shoulders, and waving goodbye, to which Curtis responded in kind. Thankfully, Guest's agent hadn't tossed Curtis' number out, and the "Waiting for Guffman" director called her the next day. The two went on their first date four days later, but there was one more roadblock they would need to overcome before they could spend their lives together: their careers.

As Curtis explained, "He was leaving for a year on 'Saturday Night Live' ... I was starting the movie 'Perfect' in Los Angeles. ... So we are now opposite coasts." But the two found a way to make things work, traveling to meet up each weekend and, just a month later, they were engaged and married before the end of the year.