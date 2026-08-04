From Trooping The Colour 2026 To Anzac Day, These Are Kate Middleton's Best Diana-Inspired Looks

When Catherine, Princess of Wales married William, Prince of Wales, she knew she was a major part of history. Not only did she marry the heir to the throne, but she also went on to receive the Princess of Wales title. There was no way for her to avoid following in the footsteps of the last person who had these coveted credentials. Yet, it has never seemed like Kate wanted to distance herself from the image of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. In fact, she has more than embraced having Diana as someone to look up to, and this is especially clear in her fashion choices.

From the moment Diana's engagement ring was a perfect fit for Kate, it was clear that she'd be paying homage to her late mother-in-law with at least one everyday accessory. Yet, that is just the cherry on top of the incredible Diana-inspired looks Kate has sported. Over the years, Kate has channeled Diana's iconic style time and time again. Both princesses have gone on to become known for their taste in fashion. While there are certainly some major differences in their tastes, Kate clearly knows a lot about Diana's best fashion moments. From the looks of it, she has used them repeatedly to draw inspiration for her own ensembles. Some of those looks, in particular, have been standouts.