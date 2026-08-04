From Trooping The Colour 2026 To Anzac Day, These Are Kate Middleton's Best Diana-Inspired Looks
When Catherine, Princess of Wales married William, Prince of Wales, she knew she was a major part of history. Not only did she marry the heir to the throne, but she also went on to receive the Princess of Wales title. There was no way for her to avoid following in the footsteps of the last person who had these coveted credentials. Yet, it has never seemed like Kate wanted to distance herself from the image of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. In fact, she has more than embraced having Diana as someone to look up to, and this is especially clear in her fashion choices.
From the moment Diana's engagement ring was a perfect fit for Kate, it was clear that she'd be paying homage to her late mother-in-law with at least one everyday accessory. Yet, that is just the cherry on top of the incredible Diana-inspired looks Kate has sported. Over the years, Kate has channeled Diana's iconic style time and time again. Both princesses have gone on to become known for their taste in fashion. While there are certainly some major differences in their tastes, Kate clearly knows a lot about Diana's best fashion moments. From the looks of it, she has used them repeatedly to draw inspiration for her own ensembles. Some of those looks, in particular, have been standouts.
Kate Middleton really took her mother-in-law's lead with this baby blue coat
Kate Middleton had an adorable style bond with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour 2026. The family was all color coordinated, but Kate's outfit connected to another family member that day too. Her baby blue coat with white trim looked just like one Princess Diana sported at the airport in 1987. The coats aren't exactly the same, but it's hard to imagine that this wasn't a deliberate outfit recreation. After all, both coats were from the Catherine Walker brand.
They both looked classic in tailored navy blue and white outfits
Royal watchers who really know their stuff may have felt that something looked familiar about the navy and white coat dress Kate Middleton wore on Anzac Day in April 2026. The sleek, tailored number looked a lot like the navy and white skirt suit Princess Diana wore while in Germany in 1995. Kate styled her look with classic navy pumps and a sculptural navy hat, while Diana continued the high-contrast palette throughout with navy and white heels and a navy and white wide-brimmed hat.
Black and white polka dots brought two Royal Ascots together
A white dress with black polka dots will always be in style. The two Princesses of Wales proved exactly that when they wore very similar looks over 30 years apart. Princess Diana attended the Royal Ascot in 1988 wearing a knee-length, long-sleeve, high-necked white dress with black polka dots. In 2022, Kate Middleton stunned in a very similar look for the horse racing event, sporting a long-sleeve midi dress with a mock neck collar in the same print. Kate's version looked like the perfect update to Diana's Royal Ascot look.
They both made a surprising choice with lavender looks
Lavender isn't a particularly common shade to wear. Yet, both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton managed to step out in dresses in almost the exact same hue. Princess Diana wore the pretty pale purple in the form of a skirt suit back in 1997 when she was across the pond in Washington, D.C. Kate wore the color in 2018 at the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit. Kate's take on the color fit perfectly with her typical style, incorporated in a simple A-line dress with long sleeves and a high neckline.
They looked positively perfect in postpartum polka dots
In 1982, Princess Diana showed off newborn baby Prince William on the hospital steps while dressed in a loose-fitting green dress with white polka dots. Kate Middleton, of course, had to follow the royal tradition of showing off her firstborn baby shortly after birth. But, that wasn't the only tradition she followed that day. She also wore polka dots for the special occasion, appearing on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in a baby blue dress with white polka dots to show off her own little future king to the world.
Their looks matched after the births of their second sons, too
If you think Kate Middleton's polka dot dress after Prince William's birth wasn't inspired by Princess Diana's outfit after William's birth, this outfit might change your mind. When Prince Louis was born in 2018, Kate sported a bright red dress with a white collar. In 1984, Diana wore a red coat dress with a white collar peeking out underneath to show off Prince Harry on the hospital steps. Both new moms looked stunning in the bold shade, and we're convinced Kate let Diana guide her outfit choice to show off her second son.
They both looked gorgeous in green gowns
In 1981, Princess Diana donned emerald green in Wales while attending a Brangwyn Hall gala. Nearly four decades later, Kate Middleton sported the same shade while on tour in Kingston, Jamaica. Besides the captivating color, both dresses had open necklines, cinched waists, and full skirts. As she often does, Kate seemed to subtly update Diana's style, opting for sequin-covered tulle over the shiny, satin-y fabric of Diana's green gown. She also swapped out Diana's choker and signature cropped haircut for dangly earrings and a sleek bun.
These teal ensembles were a perfect match
Did you realize that Kate Middleton's Trooping The Colour 2025 outfit was a bold nod to Princess Diana? Her teal and white ensemble definitely caught attention thanks to its unique, summery color palette. Interestingly, though, it doesn't seem like this breezy color combo was entirely Kate's idea. It was undeniably similar to a look Diana sported while visiting Cairo, Egypt in 1992. From the tailored ensembles in these unique hues to the wide-brimmed hats and touches of gold, these outfits were definitely cut from the same cloth.
Red and white houndstooth is a timeless pick for a walk with Prince William
In 1990, Princess Diana made quite the fashion statement while attending church at Sandringham alongside a young Prince William. For the occasion, she paired a red and white houndstooth jacket with a black and white houndstooth skirt, which she styled with red and black accessories. Nearly 30 years later, William found himself walking beside another gal in red and white houndstooth. Kate Middleton wore a jacket in the bold print while visiting Stockholm, Sweden, in 2018.
A white dress with black piping gave us major flashbacks
In 2019, Kate Middleton looked perfectly preppy in a black and white ensemble at the Order of the Garter at St George's Chapel. She sported a white jacket with black piping, buttons down the front, and a Peter Pan collar. She styled the look with a black hat and a black clutch bag. In 1995, Princess Diana styled her white suit with black piping the same way when she arrived at the 50th anniversary of VJ Day. The color palette and silhouette may be a classic choice, but these looks were unquestionably similar.
Pretty in pink ensembles never go out of style
While visiting Perth in 1983, Princess Diana turned heads in head-to-toe bold bubblegum pink. She paired the long-sleeve, collared polka dot dress with a ruffled hat in the same hue. This particular shade of pink was unique, as it was somewhere between a more common baby pink shade and a brighter magenta. Kate Middleton tried the color on for size at Trooping the Color in 2017. Her Alexander McQueen dress had a similar cut to Diana's, and the hat was a close match, too.