Macaulay Culkin Has An Idea For A Home Alone Sequel & It Could Be Happening Sooner Than You Think
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A generational classic, "Home Alone" turned Macaulay Culkin into a star. Culkin went on to star in the second film, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," but then walked away from the franchise and, soon after, took a sabbatical from acting. In recent years, Culkin has hinted that he is ready to return to the role that made him a household name. He has been seen appearing in commercials that play on the "Home Alone" concept. And now it seems that the actor has been meeting with Disney executives who are eager to see Culkin play Kevin McCallister again. And, as it turns out, the star has his own pitch for the movie.
Matthew Belloni claimed on his podcast, The Town, that an insider told him Disney and Culkin recently met and, "He's talked about having an idea for a new 'Home Alone,' and Disney is, like, salivating." Culkin has openly mused about what he would like to do in a new "Home Alone" while touring with the movie in 2025, saying (per People), "I'm raising a kid and all that stuff. I'm working really hard, and I'm not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out." From there, the story would see Culkin's character trying to get back into his own house while his child keeps him out via a series of boobytraps. Culkin went on to explain, "the house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship ... That's the closest elevator pitch that I have." If that was his pitch to Disney, it's no wonder the studio is so excited.
Macaulay Culkin's sons don't know he's in Home Alone
Macauly Caulkin has been open about the tragic details of his own childhood and how the pressures of stardom took their toll. The actor went through a period where it looked like he could become another child star with a tragic ending; he was married at 17, divorced at 19, and was arrested for drug possession at 24. In his semi-autobiographical book, "Junior," he even wrote that he planned to die at 27. But Culkin turned it all around and is now happily married to "Running Point" star Brenda Song. The couple has two children, and Culkin seems determined to give his children a one much different than his own. Appearing on Mythical Kitchen, Culkin discussed what his parenting style is, saying, "There's a word that I use in my household because it's something that I didn't really hear enough of when I was a kid, and that's 'proud.' Man, I'm proud of my kids."
Meanwhile, Culkin's kids don't realize their dad is the star of "Home Alone." Talking with Jimmy Kimmel, Culkin explained that while he watched the movie with his two sons, "They have no idea who they're sitting next to the entire time." His oldest even thinks that the movie is about his own life: "I'll ask him and say, 'Look, do you remember going down the stairs on a sled?' He's like, 'Yeah.' 'Do you remember setting all those traps?' He's like, 'I sure do.'" Even when his son saw a photo of Culkin as a boy, he didn't put it together. Explaining the moment, the actor said that his son looked at the photo and (via People) "immediately looks at me and goes, 'That kid looks like Kevin.'"