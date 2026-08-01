Macaulay Culkin Has An Idea For A Home Alone Sequel & It Could Be Happening Sooner Than You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A generational classic, "Home Alone" turned Macaulay Culkin into a star. Culkin went on to star in the second film, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," but then walked away from the franchise and, soon after, took a sabbatical from acting. In recent years, Culkin has hinted that he is ready to return to the role that made him a household name. He has been seen appearing in commercials that play on the "Home Alone" concept. And now it seems that the actor has been meeting with Disney executives who are eager to see Culkin play Kevin McCallister again. And, as it turns out, the star has his own pitch for the movie.

Matthew Belloni claimed on his podcast, The Town, that an insider told him Disney and Culkin recently met and, "He's talked about having an idea for a new 'Home Alone,' and Disney is, like, salivating." Culkin has openly mused about what he would like to do in a new "Home Alone" while touring with the movie in 2025, saying (per People), "I'm raising a kid and all that stuff. I'm working really hard, and I'm not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out." From there, the story would see Culkin's character trying to get back into his own house while his child keeps him out via a series of boobytraps. Culkin went on to explain, "the house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship ... That's the closest elevator pitch that I have." If that was his pitch to Disney, it's no wonder the studio is so excited.