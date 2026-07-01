The Biggest Difference Between Macaulay Culkin's Childhood & The One He's Giving His Own Kids

Given his iconic roles in some of the most beloved films of the late 1980s and early-to-mid 1990s, Macaulay Culkin's childhood was anything but typical. However, the former child star has made no secret that fame and success did not necessarily equate to a happy home life growing up. For instance, Macaulay has had a tumultuous relationship with his father, Kit Culkin, whom he has repeatedly accused of severe mental and physical abuse. And while Macaulay's also-famous sibling Kieran Culkin has not publicly leveled the same allegations, he has openly corroborated that their father was "not a good dude" (via Vanity Fair). With that in mind, Macaulay seems to be doing everything in his power to give his own children a better childhood than the one he had. The actor shared that just one little word can make all the difference.

Macaulay shares two children with fiancée Brenda Song, herself a former Disney Channel star. And according to the "Fallout" actor, the one thing he does for his kids that his parents never did for him is tell them how proud he is of them. "There's a word that I use in my household, because it's something that I didn't really hear enough of when I was a kid. And that's 'proud.' Man, I'm proud of my kids," Macaulay said during an appearance on Mythical Kitchen's "Last Meals" in December 2025. What's more, his efforts certainly haven't gone unnoticed.