Norah O'Donnell Scores New Role On 60 Minutes: 'You'll See Much More Of Her'

Things are changing over at CBS. CBS News' controversial new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, has been making her mark on the network, and that includes "60 Minutes." The beloved TV news magazine has been around since the late '60s, and now, the times they are a-changin' for the folks who make "60 Minutes" what it is. Luckily, for some familiar faces on the show, things may be changing for the better.

What happened to Norah O'Donnell now that CBS is getting overhauled? She's getting a better role. O'Donnell has been a contributing correspondent at "60 Minutes," and now she'll be a correspondent."Norah is a powerhouse," executive producer Nick Bilton said in a statement on X. adding, "And you'll see much more of her in our halls because Norah will be a correspondent on '60 Minutes.'"

O'Donnell started at CBS News in 2011 and became an anchor for "CBS Evening News" in 2019 before exiting the role in January 2025. At the time, O'Donnell said, "After this year's election, I've decided I will be leaving my role as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News to take on a new position at the network," per Just Jared. She added, "There's so much work to be proud of! But I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, connected to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle. It's time to do something different. This presidential election will be my seventh as a journalist, and for many of us in this business we tend to look at our careers in terms of these milestone events." Now, she's got yet another new gig at the network in the works.