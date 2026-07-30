Norah O'Donnell Scores New Role On 60 Minutes: 'You'll See Much More Of Her'
Things are changing over at CBS. CBS News' controversial new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, has been making her mark on the network, and that includes "60 Minutes." The beloved TV news magazine has been around since the late '60s, and now, the times they are a-changin' for the folks who make "60 Minutes" what it is. Luckily, for some familiar faces on the show, things may be changing for the better.
What happened to Norah O'Donnell now that CBS is getting overhauled? She's getting a better role. O'Donnell has been a contributing correspondent at "60 Minutes," and now she'll be a correspondent."Norah is a powerhouse," executive producer Nick Bilton said in a statement on X. adding, "And you'll see much more of her in our halls because Norah will be a correspondent on '60 Minutes.'"
O'Donnell started at CBS News in 2011 and became an anchor for "CBS Evening News" in 2019 before exiting the role in January 2025. At the time, O'Donnell said, "After this year's election, I've decided I will be leaving my role as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News to take on a new position at the network," per Just Jared. She added, "There's so much work to be proud of! But I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, connected to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle. It's time to do something different. This presidential election will be my seventh as a journalist, and for many of us in this business we tend to look at our careers in terms of these milestone events." Now, she's got yet another new gig at the network in the works.
Norah O'Donnell isn't the only one staying put at 60 Minutes
Since Bari Weiss took over, CBS has lost many familiar faces, including Anderson Cooper, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega, Maurice DuBois, Sharyn Alfonsi, Scott MacFarlane, Lisa Ling, and many more. For CBS watchers, this has been quite a shift.
When Pelley was let go from his role after nearly 30 years, morale was affected. At the time, Pelley told the New York Times, "My colleagues and I have worked together 10, 20, 30 years," noting, "So, these bonds are pretty tight, and when somebody wipes out, murders a large number of your family members, people are desperate for some explanation, and... there still has been none."
Yet, O'Donnell isn't the only member of the team who is staying on board. Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim aren't leaving, either. In a statement in June, the journalists said, "We have had a hard time deciding whether to stay at 60 Minutes," noting that despite their disappointment to see beloved figures go and questionable shifts made, "We don't want to see '60 Minutes' die," per People. Evidently, amidst all the turmoil, the show must go on.