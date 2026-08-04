The Only Celeb Jamie Lee Curtis Ever Asked For An Autograph Starred In An Iconic '90s Sitcom
Jamie Lee Curtis is not only famous in her own right, but she's also the daughter of two famous actors, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. Since she grew up steeped in celebrity, one would think she'd probably see acting as a no big deal, regular job. However, there was one unusual instance when Curtis felt compelled to get an autograph. During a September 2025 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Curtis was questioned about this typical fan behavior. The memory cracked her up, and when she was finally able to speak, she answered "Urkel," referring to the "Family Matters" character played by Jaleel White. "I was with my child," Curtis elaborated. "I have it in her scrapbook."
White recalled the experience on the podcast Everybody Lurks. Back then, both he and Curtis were working for ABC. In a case of role reversal, Curtis' kid-centric request left White feeling dazzled. He was a big fan of her 1983 movie "Trading Places," and immediately rushed to tell his dad the news. "If I have the distinction of being the only autograph that Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis ever asked for, that's Hollywood, I'll take it," White declared (via Instagram).
In addition to her encounter with White, Curtis' time at ABC was particularly memorable since she was starring in "Anything But Love." The TV series ran from 1989 -1992 and has the distinction of being Curtis' favorite role of all time, which is pretty impressive given her lengthy career.
Curtis takes her role as a mom seriously both onscreen and in real life
Jamie Lee Curtis has two daughters, Annie and Ruby Guest. Since Ruby was born in 1996, just two years before "Family Matters" went off the air, it's likely that Annie, who was born in 1986, was the child who made the Urkel autograph request. Around the time Annie arrived, "A Fish Called Wanda" was written especially for Curtis, and she experienced a lot of stress due to being separated from her child during the long commute and workday. While Curtis still did films like "Blue Steel" and "My Girl" in the early 1990s, she likely welcomed the opportunity to do a TV show like "Anything But Love" and perform day after day on the same soundstage.
Curtis' experiences as a parent also had an impact on her interactions with child stars. "Watching young actors do an adult's job, it's very challenging," Curtis admitted to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2025, recalling her experiences on the "My Girl" set. When she's played a mom role in movies like these, Curtis treats her costars with care. When she and Lindsay Lohan finished working together on "Freaky Friday," Curtis made a commitment to stay connected. "The relationship you've made with these children has to remain," Curtis informed "Today." Given her views on working with kids, Curtis likely approached Jaleel White with a lot of respect when her daughter wanted his autograph.