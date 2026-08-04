The Only Celeb Jamie Lee Curtis Ever Asked For An Autograph Starred In An Iconic '90s Sitcom

Jamie Lee Curtis is not only famous in her own right, but she's also the daughter of two famous actors, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. Since she grew up steeped in celebrity, one would think she'd probably see acting as a no big deal, regular job. However, there was one unusual instance when Curtis felt compelled to get an autograph. During a September 2025 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Curtis was questioned about this typical fan behavior. The memory cracked her up, and when she was finally able to speak, she answered "Urkel," referring to the "Family Matters" character played by Jaleel White. "I was with my child," Curtis elaborated. "I have it in her scrapbook."

White recalled the experience on the podcast Everybody Lurks. Back then, both he and Curtis were working for ABC. In a case of role reversal, Curtis' kid-centric request left White feeling dazzled. He was a big fan of her 1983 movie "Trading Places," and immediately rushed to tell his dad the news. "If I have the distinction of being the only autograph that Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis ever asked for, that's Hollywood, I'll take it," White declared (via Instagram).

In addition to her encounter with White, Curtis' time at ABC was particularly memorable since she was starring in "Anything But Love." The TV series ran from 1989 -1992 and has the distinction of being Curtis' favorite role of all time, which is pretty impressive given her lengthy career.