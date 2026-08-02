Kristen Stewart's Style Has Seriously Transformed Over The Years

For many, Kristen Stewart will always be Bella Swan — of the "Twilight" movie series — personified. But for others, she is a fashion icon. While her earliest red carpet appearances as a teenager were low-key (particularly in comparison to the child stars of today), in the years since, she has honed her personal style and frequently turned heads with her unique and boundary-pushing outfits. But it's not just her clothes that have been revamped. Kristen Stewart's hair has changed a lot, too.

In part, Stewart's fashion over the past decade or so has been heavily shaped by her role as a brand ambassador for Chanel. She first started working with the luxury French fashion house back in 2013, and has been the face of many a brand campaign in the years since. It's no wonder, then, that Chanel clothing continues to feature prominently in her wardrobe ... even in some of Kristen Stewart's, err, strangest outfit choices.

Chanel aside, Stewart's style has also been somewhat influenced by her romances. While dating her "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson from 2009 to 2013, Stewart leaned into casual clothing that mirrored his undone aesthetic. Later, her style evoked more individuality, mirroring her rise in confidence since coming out as queer and starting a relationship with Dylan Meyer in 2019. With that in mind, here's a look at how Kristen Stewart's fashion has transformed over the years.