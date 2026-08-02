Kristen Stewart's Style Has Seriously Transformed Over The Years
For many, Kristen Stewart will always be Bella Swan — of the "Twilight" movie series — personified. But for others, she is a fashion icon. While her earliest red carpet appearances as a teenager were low-key (particularly in comparison to the child stars of today), in the years since, she has honed her personal style and frequently turned heads with her unique and boundary-pushing outfits. But it's not just her clothes that have been revamped. Kristen Stewart's hair has changed a lot, too.
In part, Stewart's fashion over the past decade or so has been heavily shaped by her role as a brand ambassador for Chanel. She first started working with the luxury French fashion house back in 2013, and has been the face of many a brand campaign in the years since. It's no wonder, then, that Chanel clothing continues to feature prominently in her wardrobe ... even in some of Kristen Stewart's, err, strangest outfit choices.
Chanel aside, Stewart's style has also been somewhat influenced by her romances. While dating her "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson from 2009 to 2013, Stewart leaned into casual clothing that mirrored his undone aesthetic. Later, her style evoked more individuality, mirroring her rise in confidence since coming out as queer and starting a relationship with Dylan Meyer in 2019. With that in mind, here's a look at how Kristen Stewart's fashion has transformed over the years.
2002 – Kristen Stewart gave teenage tomboy on the red carpet
Kristen Stewart made her acting debut in 1999, but it wasn't until the release of "Panic Room" in 2002 that she really stepped into the spotlight. On the red carpet for the premiere of her breakthrough movie, Stewart looked every bit the teenage tomboy in a boxy, all-black ensemble.
A decade later, Stewart spoke to Vanity Fair about her teenage style, revealing she was bullied at school because of it. "Look at a picture of me before I was 15. I am a boy. I wore my brother's clothes," she told the magazine. "I remember being made fun of."
Stewart explained that the way she was treated by others bothered her, which is perhaps why she went on to brand her "Panic Room" premiere outfit her standout fashion regret. In a 2014 interview with Glamour, the actor said, "I did not know how to get dressed up at that age at all, I didn't even know what I liked. I was just like completely a goofy kid."
2003 – Kristen Stewart leaned into Y2K fashion
After her starring role in "Panic Room," Kristen Stewart took to the red carpet again in 2003 for the premiere of "Cold Creek Manor." For the event, she swapped her previous all-black 'fit for flared denim jeans and a white button-down shirt, which was very on trend for a teenager at that time ... and a Saturday afternoon visit to any shopping mall in the States would verify that.
Beyond her change in outfit, Stewart had also let her hair grow long in the year after "Panic Room" was released, something she said shifted how people perceived her. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Stewart explained that she used to be a "total tomboy," which caused embarrassment at school. In contrast, Stewart recalled that the popular kids accepted her after she hit puberty and grew her hair out. "I was like, 'F*** all of you!'" she said of the experience.
2006 – Kristen Stewart discovered her personal style
As Kristen Stewart's celebrity profile grew, so did her sense of style. At the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, she wore a gray patterned minidress and what later became her trademark shaggy brown hair as Bella Swan. Stewart's shift in aesthetics may not have been happenstance, however, because this was around the time she hired a stylist.
"The first time I ever worked with my stylist, I was 15 or 16," Stewart later recalled to L'Officiel Baltic. In the interview, the actor explained that working with a stylist opened her up to the world of fashion — particularly, her collaboration with Chanel — and how she could add her personal touch to whatever she wore. "I never thought it could be my art," she said. "I never thought I could ever feel like I was a part of a story in some way."
2007 – Kristen Stewart nailed off-duty casual
When she wasn't walking glitzy red carpets, Kristen Stewart knew how to keep it casual, much like any teenager. At the LA Comic Book and Science Fiction Convention, for example, she opted for skinny denim jeans, a simple blue hoodie, and matching colored Converse trainers.
Despite how low-key Stewart's convention look was, it nonetheless aligned with arguably the biggest fashion trend of that time. In 2007, the "indie sleaze" aesthetic — defined by super tight skinny jeans and colorful American Apparel zip-up hoodies, pioneered by the likes of Kate Moss and Alexa Chung — was having a moment, and clearly, Stewart was very tuned in to that.
2008 – Kristen Stewart entered her grunge era
With the "Twilight" movie series hitting the mainstream, Kristen Stewart mimicked her on-screen character with a commitment to grunge. Evidence of that is this tartan minidress, layered with chain necklaces and finished with a smoky eye and tousled auburn hair, which the actor wore to an event in 2008 alongside Robert Pattinson. A year afterward, Stewart and Pattinson — who has never shied away from his unpolished aesthetic — confirmed their romance. Coincidence?
Later, Stewart spoke to Harper's Bazaar about her decision not to dilute her style to fit the typical red carpet mold. "I think it's ridiculous that you need to look a certain way to be conventionally pretty," she said, to which Pattinson replied he hadn't met many people like her, adding: "She's a unique girl." But Stewart's uniqueness wasn't performative: "People think I'm trying to be rebellious, but that's the last thing I'm doing," she clarified.
2010 – Kristen Stewart channeled Old Hollywood Glam
For the 82nd Annual Academy Awards in 2010, Kristen Stewart maintained her personal touch of edginess while leaning into a little Old Hollywood glam, which befitted the event's grandeur. She walked the red carpet in a midnight-blue gown designed by Monique Lhuillier. The dress featured a coquettish sweetheart neckline and flattering fishtail silhouette.
Unlike most celebrities, who typically adorn themselves in diamonds and gold for occasions like the Oscars, Stewart simply wore a single bracelet to the 2010 ceremony. And, in keeping with her effortless, grunge aesthetic, she once again opted for her trademark smoky-eye makeup, which was on full display with her tousled hair pulled back into a casual updo.
2012 – Kristen Stewart set the trend for naked dresses
Long before the likes of Bella Hadid, who broke the internet in a see-through Saint Laurent gown in 2024 and was later cited as an example of why the Cannes Film Festival banned naked dresses (read: nudity for "decency reasons," per the official guidelines) on its red carpet, Kristen Stewart attended the world premiere of "Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in 2012 in a sheer, nude dress. What! A! Trailblazer!
Despite how much Stewart's stunning premiere gown was celebrated, she still admitted to hating such high-glam looks. In an interview with Elle Canada that same year, the actor reinforced her adoration for laid-back outfits. "I do get a little apologetic in interviews about that," she said of her casual style. "I hate clothes that don't allow you to move around. Clothes can really drag you down." As for her preference? Stewart said she feels her best in denim jeans but hates wearing heels. "I always feel like I'm teetering on stilts."
2013 – Kristen Stewart fell in love with jumpsuits
Given how much Kristen Stewart adores jeans, it's no surprise that she jumped at every opportunity to wear a jumpsuit. At the Met Gala in 2013, for example, she took the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" theme to the maximum, wearing a silk jumpsuit with lace detailing by Stella McCartney. Stewart wore the wine-colored jumpsuit with a matching burgundy smoky eye and manicure, finished with slicked-back hair.
Stewart's jumpsuit era notably continued for some time after the 2013 Met Gala. The following year, at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival, she walked the red carpet in a silver jumpsuit adorned with sequins. And in 2016, she turned up to a Chanel party wearing a biker-inspired leather jumpsuit.
Honestly, it's hard to say if Stewart's love for jumpsuits has ever ended. She sported a long-sleeved, navy blue sequined jumpsuit for a 2022 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and stepped out in the summer of 2026 wearing a black Chanel jumpsuit with gold buttons. Long live the jumpsuit, eh, Stewart?
2016 – Kristen Stewart went for the big chop
Kristen Stewart's jumpsuits may be long, but in 2016, with the "Twilight" series behind her (and, therefore, Bella Swan's long locks), she went for the chop ... and also bleached her hair blond. Stewart's hair overhaul marked a strong shift in her personal style, and she also played with bold eye makeup at the time.
Switching up her hair in such a drastic manner was something Stewart had wanted to do for a while. "If I wasn't an actor, I would definitely do things to my hair. I would cut it more, I would dye it more," she told Into the Gloss in 2014. Luckily, she didn't have to wait too long for the opportunity to come up. Speaking to "Today" in 2016, Stewart said that a break in filming allowed her to overhaul her hair. "I thought, you know what, I can do whatever I want," she revealed.
2017 – Kristen Stewart went for an all-over buzz cut
After years of roles that required a certain hairstyle, Kristen Stewart wasted no time in altering her look when the opportunity arose ... and clearly, a mere blond bob was not drastic enough. In 2017, she opted to shave her hair entirely and sported a bleached buzz cut with bold pink eye makeup at a movie premiere in New York.
Speaking on the "Today" show that same year, Stewart revealed this was something she'd wanted to do for a while, though it also ended up working as a functional move for an upcoming film role. "I've been wanting to do this for a long time, just for novel [sic] sake," she said. "Oh my God, it feels amazing!" she went on, running her hands all over her freshly shaved head.
2018 – Kristen Stewart was all-Chanel everything
As one of Chanel's biggest ambassadors, and a frequent face of its beauty campaigns, Kristen Stewart has long been spotted in the brand's 'fits both on and off the red carpet. In 2018, for example, she was papped in everything from sequin Chanel pantsuits to bedazzled Chanel blazers.
Chatting to Fashion Magazine a year earlier about her affinity for Chanel, Stewart explained that wearing the brand's clothes evoked a certain level of confidence. "It's crazy what an article of clothing can do for you," she said, adding that she can walk the red carpet at Cannes — which she described as "theoretically the scariest place in the world" — with total ease when dressed in Chanel. "It's not armor, but when I put something on and it's absolutely undeniably and distinctly me, I feel great."
2019 – Kristen Stewart said goodbye to eyebrows
In 2026, Kylie Jenner sent the internet into a spiral when she debuted bleached brows at the Met Gala, making her one of the many celebrities who completely transformed their look by changing their eyebrows. But long before Jenner did it, Kristen Stewart had fun with her brows at the same event in 2019.
For the "Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, Stewart opted for a double brow with orange tones. "The inspiration was '70s [David] Bowie and the obscurity of gender, playing into both masculine and feminine extremism," Stewart's hairstylist, Adir Abergel, said in a press release (via Marie Claire).
"I was so excited to de-virginize them," makeup artist Jillian Dempsey told The Cut, elaborating on Stewart's bright brow moment at the Met Gala. "I originally wanted to pop them out to a white color, but I removed the bleach prematurely and it was this cool banana color. Instead of toning it down, I just left them raw and punk." Punk? Pretty fitting for Stewart, who weeks later took her brow overhaul further, bleaching them altogether for a Chanel fashion show in South Korea.
2021 – Kristen Stewart went rockabilly retro for the Met Gala
The first Monday in May (which is when the annual Met Gala takes place) is a highlight of every fashion lover's calendar. And that's certainly true for Kristen Stewart, who never fails to impress with her Met Gala looks. In 2021, for instance, she transported herself back to the 1950s with perfectly coiffured retro bangs for the "Americana: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme.
As for her clothes? Stewart paired her rockabilly hairdo with another classic Chanel outfit (see: a pink, white, and black ensemble from the brand's S/S 2021 haute couture collection). Beyond matching the Met Gala theme, the demure look was fitting, given Stewart's then-upcoming role as the lead in the Princess Diana biopic, "Spencer." The late Princess of Wales was a big fan of Chanel and was often photographed in everything from pillbox hats to classic skirt suits.
2022 – Kristen Stewart broke red carpet boundaries
In 2022, Kristen Stewart received her first-ever Academy Award nomination. She was up for the best actress Oscar for her performance as Princess Diana in "Spencer," and celebrated by walking the red carpet in a custom-made Chanel suit, featuring super short shorts and a completely unbuttoned shirt. The look quickly became one of Stewart's most iconic, not least because it was the first time (per W Magazine) that anyone had worn formal short shorts to the prestigious ceremony.
Chatting with L'Officiel Baltic about the history-making, Virginie Viard-designed look, Stewart said: "It was the one opportunity to be me." Stewart explained that she didn't want to wear any off-the-rack outfit for the special event but wanted to express herself entirely. "It feels so modern and of the moment, but free," she continued. Sweetly, Stewart twinned her outfit with partner, Dylan Meyer, who also wore a black suit (albeit with pants) and a crisp, white shirt.
2023 – Kristen Stewart transformed into Karl Lagerfeld
Another year, another iconic Met Gala moment from Kristen Stewart. At the 2023 event, which honored longtime Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, Stewart took the theme very seriously, wearing black palazzo pants, a cropped suit jacket, and monochromatic loafers ... it was almost like looking at Lagerfeld himself, minus his signature bright white ponytail.
For Stewart, however, the 2023 Met Gala wasn't just an opportunity to dress like her late friend, but to celebrate him as well. She previously spoke to Vanity Fair about their bond, describing him as "incredibly inviting — insanely, shockingly unpretentious." Stewart continued: "[H]e knew how to leave a trace. There's just a feeling that he gave me, an encouraging attaboy thing that shapes you in really profound ways."
2024 – Kristen Stewart blurred the rules of fashion
For a brand synonymous with femininity (see: pastel tweed blazers, dainty slingback heels, and pretty pearl necklaces), you wouldn't expect to see a Chanel 'fit and a mullet on the same body. But, in 2024, that's exactly what Kristen Stewart did. As an ongoing ambassador for the legendary fashion label, she continued to wear the brand's iconic pieces ... but added her own edge with a daring mullet.
At the Berlin International Film Festival, Stewart paired an otherwise traditional tweed jacket from Chanel with satin tights, a sheer skirt, and a shaggy haircut. The juxtaposed mix of textures, a grunge smoky eye, and, of course, that mullet was the perfect example of how Stewart could take a classic look and add her very own je ne sais quoi.
2025 – Kristen Stewart put on a cap for Cannes
In 2025, the Cannes Film Festival infamously banned nude dresses from its red carpets ... but the event organizers didn't ban caps, which is perhaps why fashion rule bender Kristen Stewart rolled up wearing one that year. She paired the casual baseball cap with an almost-white pale-pink short suit and a teeny tiny crop top, finished with a contrasting black tie. The look was pretty reminiscent of her history-making look at the Oscars just a few years earlier, which was fitting, given that this was the first time she attended Cannes as a director rather than an actor.
Elsewhere during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Stewart paired her newly pink hair with a pink tweed co-ord and sheer maxi skirt from, you guessed it, Chanel. She completed the pretty-in-pink 'fit with matching open-toe heels. "Everyone wears Chanel differently," Stewart previously told L'Officiel Baltic of her penchant for the brand. "[T]here is something about each collection that is completely aspirational, there's something in there for everyone. I always try to find it."
2026 – And Kristen Stewart kept her sneakers on, too
Across her decades in the spotlight, Kristen Stewart has made no secret of her dislike for heeled shoes ... despite how frequently she wears them. In 2018, she tested one of the Cannes Film Festival's golden rules by taking her heels off on the red carpet, and several years later, she made a similarly daring move. For context, the official Festival de Cannes FAQ page says the rule on footwear is: "elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers)."
No sneakers? Not according to Stewart. At the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2026, she attended the "Full Phil" screening in a beautiful knitted number from Matthieu Blazy's F/W 2026 ready-to-wear collection, but the floor-skimming red-and-black Chanel dress hid a secret. Instead of heels, Stewart wore the glamorous gown with a pair of plain black sneakers — how on brand!