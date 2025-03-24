Kristen Stewart was relatively unknown until she was cast in the lead role in the "Twilight" film series. The movies, based on Stephenie Meyer's wildly popular vampire-themed books, shot Stewart and her male lead, Robert Pattinson, into stratospheric fame. (She later said this era in her life helped her when playing the role of Princess Diana in "Spencer.") Not only were she and Pattinson the subject of so much attention for their roles as Bella and Edward, but the two were in a relationship during the Twilight era, which took their celebrity to unimaginable heights.

Advertisement

Much has changed since then. Both have become bona fide actors; both have had major endorsement deals (she for Chanel, he for Dior); both have moved on to find love with other people (she's engaged to Dylan Meyer, while he's been with model Suki Waterhouse for years and the pair share a child). One difference, however, is how much their hairstyles have changed. While Robert Pattinson's hair hasn't had much of a transformation, the same can't be said of his ex. Kristen Stewart's hair has changed a lot since "Twilight," to put it mildly.