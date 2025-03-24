Kristen Stewart's Hair Has Changed A Lot Since Twilight
Kristen Stewart was relatively unknown until she was cast in the lead role in the "Twilight" film series. The movies, based on Stephenie Meyer's wildly popular vampire-themed books, shot Stewart and her male lead, Robert Pattinson, into stratospheric fame. (She later said this era in her life helped her when playing the role of Princess Diana in "Spencer.") Not only were she and Pattinson the subject of so much attention for their roles as Bella and Edward, but the two were in a relationship during the Twilight era, which took their celebrity to unimaginable heights.
Much has changed since then. Both have become bona fide actors; both have had major endorsement deals (she for Chanel, he for Dior); both have moved on to find love with other people (she's engaged to Dylan Meyer, while he's been with model Suki Waterhouse for years and the pair share a child). One difference, however, is how much their hairstyles have changed. While Robert Pattinson's hair hasn't had much of a transformation, the same can't be said of his ex. Kristen Stewart's hair has changed a lot since "Twilight," to put it mildly.
Kristen Stewart's hair in the Twilight era
This photo of Kristen Stewart, taken in the height of the 2008 "Twilight" hype, shows what her hair looked like during the majority of this era: Long, loose, auburn. Though she dabbled with a few updos for certain red carpet occasions, it was obvious that K.Stew preferred her locks worn as a reflection of her non-conformist free spirit.
What many "Twilight" fans may not have known is that Stewart wore wigs when she was playing the character of Bella Swan. When filming on the four-part series began, Stewart was only 17. That meant she was subjected to child labor laws that outlined how many hours actors could work, which were more limited for children than adults. To speed things along, the crew decided to use pre-styled wigs to put on Stewart to save time, rather than have her sit in a chair for prolonged prep. The "Twilight" wigs, which were used on many of the characters, became a widely discussed topic online.
K.Stew takes the blonde leap
For the next eight years, Kristen Stewart didn't change her hair much. She chopped it into a shag to play the role of Joan Jett in 2010's "The Runaways," which took some time to grow out. But she kept to her signature Bella Swan brunette. That was until 2016, when she added another entry to her stunning transformation gallery, when she debuted a blonde chop.
This was no spur-of-the-moment decision, either. In 2014, the "Snow White and the Huntsman" actress told Into the Gloss that she would do a drastic cut if she weren't an actor. That moment came two years later, when she had a pause in her acting schedule and took the plunge. Her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, sent her to the Marie Robinson salon for the color, armed with images of Debbie Harry to serve as inspiration for the hue. By 2017, she was back to her signature brunette, but that was definitely not the last time we would see Kristen Stewart with blonde hair.
Kristen Stewart's buzz cut
In March 2017, Kristen Stewart debuted one of her most dramatic hair transformations while promoting her film "Personal Shopper." The then-26-year-old stepped onto the red carpet to reveal a platinum buzz cut. Cue internet going wild. There was much speculation about why Stewart adopted the drastic change. Hairstylist Bridget Brager, who was responsible for the look, answered the questions fans were desperately asking. She explained that Stewart had wanted to shave her head for a long time and was due to start filming a movie where she had leeway to develop the character's look.
There was one call Brager had to make, however. That was to Chanel, whom Stewart has had a relationship with for years. She was one of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld's muses and had been a brand ambassador since 2013. Brand reps gave their blessing, and with 90 minutes before the "Personal Shopper" premiere, they set to work. She kept the look throughout the year, showing it off again at the Cannes Film Festival (above) in May.
Making the mullet a thing
We've called out some of Kristen Stewart's worst outfits before, and there have been some equally questionable moments on the hairstyle front. One such style was when she wore a mullet to the Chanel pre-Oscars dinner in March 2018. The mullet, which was popular in the '80s, had a resurgence in the early 2020s. Between 2017 and 2023, Stewart sampled different takes on the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back look.
Some may wonder how the reputation of Chanel as a ladies-who-lunch, upper-crust brand fits with boundary-pushing Stewart. Reddit users have weighed in, commenting, "The infusion of her cool grunge energy into a classic brand is really fun." Another added, "Something about Kristen is so NOT Chanel, so when she wears Chanel it feels really cool. It works because it's almost not supposed to. She gives the brand so much edge." Those same words could be applied to her mullet hairstyle.
Stewart is nearly unrecognizable with a blonde shag
By 2024, Kristen Stewart was back to full-time brunette. But like most things in Hollywood, it didn't last. In February 2025, the "Charlie's Angels" star was spotted in Los Angeles, sporting bleached locks. The change back to blonde had her twinning more with fiancée Dylan Meyer, who she began dating in 2019, and became engaged to in 2021. Meyer, a screenwriter, has long blonde hair that she usually parts in the middle and wears straight.
Clearly, this aesthetic lands somewhere in between Stewart's naturally brown hair that she has repeatedly rocked at a below the shoulder length and her most extreme platinum blonde buzz cut, but it will be interesting to see what kind of hairstyle Stewart ventures into next. She has already gone down quite the long checklist, but there are still a few looks that she hasn't tested out quite yet!