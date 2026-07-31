Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Hitch A Ride To Their Garden In An Absurd Pontoon Boat On Wheels
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have partially ditched Hollywood for Oklahoma, but just because the celebrity couple no longer spends all of their time on the West Coast doesn't mean they can't enjoy a day out on a boat every now and again. Given that the Sooner State is landlocked, however, Stefani and Shelton apparently have to get a bit more creative with it. Hence, a recent video of them hitching a ride in a hybrid vehicle (not the kind of "hybrid" you're thinking of) that was frankly a bit bizarre. The former "Voice" judges recently made headlines when Stefani flaunted the "millions" of flowers Shelton planted for her on their farm. Mind you, just because Stefani and Shelton spend more time away from the spotlight these days doesn't mean their country lifestyle is humble.
After all, Gwen Stefani's is worth more than you think, and her considerable wealth could sustain a rather lavish lifestyle, to say nothing of the celebrity couple's combined riches. With that in mind, their central-U.S. ranch spans more that 1,300 acres of land, and one of their chosen methods of getting around it is similarly unsubtle. On July 29, 2026, the No Doubt front-woman took to Instagram to share a video of herself, Shelton, and their pals taking a ride to their iris garden on a massive pontoon boat that has been modified to drive on land. According to Stefani's caption, the eye-catching machine was built by none other than professional stock car driver and NASCAR commentator Clint Bowyer.
Oklahoma life caught Gwen Stefani by surprise
While she does still make time for her music career, and the glitz and glamor of Hollywood that goes along with it, Gwen Stefani has clearly taken to a quieter (the massive boat-car notwithstanding) life in Oklahoma with husband Blake Shelton. However, much like how their romance came seemingly out of nowhere, the "Just A Girl" hitmaker was admittedly caught off guard by how much she came to appreciate life in middle-America. "Going to Oklahoma was, like, just being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about. And I'm not really, like, a dirt person [...] or, like, a bug person [...] but [...] you sort of get over it all, 'cause it's so beautiful there," Stefani explained during a September 2023 interview with People. The former "Voice" judge added that while she does like being around people, she also finds comfort in the solitude of the celebrity couple's rural property.
"Now I get why he loves to be on the tractor, why he loves to grow things, and why he likes to work really hard there," Stefani acknowledged, referring to Shelton. Meanwhile, beyond just riding around on unconventional vehicles and planting flowers for aesthetic purposes, Stefani and Shelton have been doing plenty of practical gardening, as well. In March 2026, the country star took to Instagram to proudly share that he and his wife were in the process of getting a sizable vegetable garden started on their Oklahoma property. "I don't eat any vegetables in the first place, but it's fun," Shelton quipped at the time.