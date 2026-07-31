Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Hitch A Ride To Their Garden In An Absurd Pontoon Boat On Wheels

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have partially ditched Hollywood for Oklahoma, but just because the celebrity couple no longer spends all of their time on the West Coast doesn't mean they can't enjoy a day out on a boat every now and again. Given that the Sooner State is landlocked, however, Stefani and Shelton apparently have to get a bit more creative with it. Hence, a recent video of them hitching a ride in a hybrid vehicle (not the kind of "hybrid" you're thinking of) that was frankly a bit bizarre. The former "Voice" judges recently made headlines when Stefani flaunted the "millions" of flowers Shelton planted for her on their farm. Mind you, just because Stefani and Shelton spend more time away from the spotlight these days doesn't mean their country lifestyle is humble.

After all, Gwen Stefani's is worth more than you think, and her considerable wealth could sustain a rather lavish lifestyle, to say nothing of the celebrity couple's combined riches. With that in mind, their central-U.S. ranch spans more that 1,300 acres of land, and one of their chosen methods of getting around it is similarly unsubtle. On July 29, 2026, the No Doubt front-woman took to Instagram to share a video of herself, Shelton, and their pals taking a ride to their iris garden on a massive pontoon boat that has been modified to drive on land. According to Stefani's caption, the eye-catching machine was built by none other than professional stock car driver and NASCAR commentator Clint Bowyer.