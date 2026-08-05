Sweet Apollo 13 Throwback Photo Of Ron Howard & Daughter Bryce Is Pure '90s Nostalgia

In the realm of Hollywood, Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard are the very epitome of the phrase "like father, like daughter." Both got their start as child actors, found further fame in front of the camera as adults, and eventually pivoted to fruitful behind-the-camera careers. Ron Howard's childhood role on "The Andy Griffith Show" initially gained the future Oscar winner recognition in the 1960s. He later starred in the 1973 George Lucas film "American Graffiti," on the set of which Ron Howard developed one of his "signature life skills." The former child star then began dipping his toe into directing while appearing on the beloved sitcom "Happy Days" in the 1970s, and fully committed to that career shift after leaving the show in the '80s. To that end, one of Bryce's earliest roles was as an uncredited extra in her father's 1995 Best Picture-nominated film "Apollo 13."

Had a great time reminiscing with @people about some of my favorite memories, like this family photo from Apollo 13 pic.twitter.com/DPfBcNZ4yw — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) August 12, 2016

A throwback photo from the movie's set shows the father-daughter duo posing alongside the rest of the Howard family, highlighting how far they've come while also offering a healthy dose of pure '90s nostalgia. Bryce posted the photo in question on X in August 2016, a whopping 21 years after the movie was originally released in theaters. "Had a great time reminiscing with @people about some of my favorite memories, like this family photo from 'Apollo 13,'" she gushed. In that People interview itself, Bryce — who, coincidentally, would have been 13 years old at the time of the film's 1994 production — noted that she "felt so grown-up" while working with her dad. "I got a walkie-talkie," the actor enthused. Despite his busy directing schedule, Bryce confirmed that Ron was very present in her and her siblings' lives. "We traveled with him and my mom everywhere," she said.