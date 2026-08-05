Sweet Apollo 13 Throwback Photo Of Ron Howard & Daughter Bryce Is Pure '90s Nostalgia
In the realm of Hollywood, Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard are the very epitome of the phrase "like father, like daughter." Both got their start as child actors, found further fame in front of the camera as adults, and eventually pivoted to fruitful behind-the-camera careers. Ron Howard's childhood role on "The Andy Griffith Show" initially gained the future Oscar winner recognition in the 1960s. He later starred in the 1973 George Lucas film "American Graffiti," on the set of which Ron Howard developed one of his "signature life skills." The former child star then began dipping his toe into directing while appearing on the beloved sitcom "Happy Days" in the 1970s, and fully committed to that career shift after leaving the show in the '80s. To that end, one of Bryce's earliest roles was as an uncredited extra in her father's 1995 Best Picture-nominated film "Apollo 13."
Had a great time reminiscing with @people about some of my favorite memories, like this family photo from Apollo 13 pic.twitter.com/DPfBcNZ4yw
— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) August 12, 2016
A throwback photo from the movie's set shows the father-daughter duo posing alongside the rest of the Howard family, highlighting how far they've come while also offering a healthy dose of pure '90s nostalgia. Bryce posted the photo in question on X in August 2016, a whopping 21 years after the movie was originally released in theaters. "Had a great time reminiscing with @people about some of my favorite memories, like this family photo from 'Apollo 13,'" she gushed. In that People interview itself, Bryce — who, coincidentally, would have been 13 years old at the time of the film's 1994 production — noted that she "felt so grown-up" while working with her dad. "I got a walkie-talkie," the actor enthused. Despite his busy directing schedule, Bryce confirmed that Ron was very present in her and her siblings' lives. "We traveled with him and my mom everywhere," she said.
Bryce Dallas Howard wants to collaborate on a movie with her dad
During the early days of her acting career, Bryce Dallas Howard almost exclusively played extras in films directed by her father, Ron Howard. She made her big-screen debut in Ron's 1989 comedy "Parenthood," followed by the aforementioned "Apollo 13" in 1995. This trend continued into the early 2000s, with Bryce's next roles coming in Ron's 2000 adaptation of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and his 2001 Best Picture-winning film "A Beautiful Mind," starring Russell Crowe. By 2004, however, it was time for Bryce to strike out on her own. That year, she starred in both Alan Brown's "Book of Love" and M. Night Shyamalan's "The Village." Before too long, she found her way into big-budget blockbusters like "Spider-Man 3" and "Terminator Salvation."
Following in her father's footsteps, Bryce also began planting the seeds for her career as a director in between acting gigs as far back as 2006, when she helmed her first short film. Bryce eventually made her feature directorial debut with the 2019 documentary "Dads," which was fittingly produced by Ron. However, while Ron and Bryce Dallas Howard clearly have a strong father-daughter bond, a proper creative collaboration has eluded them since the "Jurassic World" star's earliest days in the industry. But she's still holding out hope that they'll be able to make a movie together. Ron is apparently keen on the idea, as well, though he has one big condition: The complete reversal of their original dynamic. During an April 2025 appearance on "Good Morning America," Bryce shared that Ron wants her to direct him in a movie, rather than the other way around. "He keeps saying to me, 'No, no, no. We'll work together when you hire me as an actor,'" she said.